Noah Lils set a world record for the 200-meter distance – and then discovered that he was running in the 185-meter race

“Here it is Lills, it is almost over and others may be second …” Cram breathed as he tried to understand how Lills seemed to have recorded 18.9 seconds of 200 meters while running at the Inspiration Games in Bradenton, Florida, on Thursday.
“This cannot be true,” Karam continued. “This cannot be true. 18.91 – It cannot be true. Is it?”
Time would have seen Leeds score better, Usain Bolt’s 19.19 seconds record at the 2009 World Championships.
However, it was later revealed that he lined up in the wrong lane and actually ran 185 meters.
Ultimately, the 22-year-old Ahly Lillez was excluded, winning the award and a $ 10,000 prize for the French Christophe Limiter who participated 20.65 in Zurich, Switzerland, and the Dutchman Korandi Martinina finished second, scoring 20.81 in Papendal, Netherlands.
Lillis later wrote on Twitter: “You can’t play with my feelings like this … put me in the wrong line.”
Inspiration games saw 30 athletes compete in seven different places around the world as organizers sought to find an alternative to the Zurich Diamond Association amid the Corona virus pandemic.
The races started simultaneously so that TV viewers could see the athletes competing side by side, but in the case of Lyles, who won the 200-meter world title last year, he has ended up so far ahead of other competitors whose eyebrows were lifted instantly.
You may also like
Cristiano Ronaldo: how Portugal lost the star player and learned “suffering” before winning Euro 2016
Liverpool breaks another record in a great season
San Antonio Spurs from Patty Mills Donate NBA Charity Black Lives Matter After Resume of Season
Fernando Alonso discusses his return to Formula 1
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is president, coach and player in Milan after defeating Juventus