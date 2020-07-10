Noah Lils set a world record for the 200-meter distance – and then discovered that he was running in the 185-meter race

“Here it is Lills, it is almost over and others may be second …” Cram breathed as he tried to understand how Lills seemed to have recorded 18.9 seconds of 200 meters while running at the Inspiration Games in Bradenton, Florida, on Thursday.

“This cannot be true,” Karam continued. “This cannot be true. 18.91 – It cannot be true. Is it?”

Time would have seen Leeds score better, Usain Bolt’s 19.19 seconds record at the 2009 World Championships.