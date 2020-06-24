North Korea: Kim Jong-un “suspends military action” against the South

Photo copyright

Kim Jong Un and South Korea Moon Jae In are on better days





Official media reported that North Korea suspended plans for “military action” against South Korea.

In recent weeks, there has been a growing wave of angry rhetoric from the North over activists’ plans to send flyers with anti-North Korea messages across the border.

Last week, the North bombed the Joint Liaison Office and also threatened to send troops to the border area.

But at a meeting chaired by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported that the decision was made to suspend military action.

The Central Military Commission took its decision after taking into account what it called “the prevailing situation”.

And Yonhap News reported that North Korea had also begun to dismantle the loudspeakers it had just installed last week, which are normally used to blow up anti-South Korean messages across the border.

It represents a noticeable slowdown in the rhetoric after Kim’s sister orders, Kim Yoo Jung’s orders to the military “to take decisive action decisively.” Partly because of what Pyongyang said about Seoul’s failure to prevent activists from floating balloons with anti-regime flyers across the border.

Kuwait News Agency reported that the meeting also discussed documents specifying measures to “strengthen the deterrent of war in the country.”

Good cop, bad cop

It looked as if the line had been written. North Korea’s brinkmanship is back.

The engagement office bombing was just the first stage that Pyongyang told us. The sister of North Korean leader Kim Yoo Jung had ordered the army to draw up a plan.

But for those who looked carefully, there was always an outlaw paragraph.

When the North Korean army announced that it was preparing its military plans, the statement stated that it would have to be approved by the Central Military Commission.

In other words, Kim Jong Un will have the last word.

Why did he decide to back off?

Some analysts raised the possibility that Kim might play a good cop with his bad cop before the upcoming talks. Remember, military action plans have been suspended – and have not been canceled – so they remain possible.

Sure, the escalation of tensions has given Kim Yoo Jung a strong platform to show her leadership credentials, but we still know who is responsible at the end.

Kim Jong Un is now able to play the role of a magnanimous leader, who is willing to spread the situation. You may play well locally.

All I can say at this point is that there is no dull moment on the Korean Peninsula, and at least for the time being, President Moon’s administration in Seoul will breathe a sigh of relief.

Why was there a recent escalation of tensions?

Tensions between North and South Korea seemed to be improving when leaders of the two countries met for the first time at the border in 2018.

The historic summit saw both sides pledge to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons – and in the months that followed, efforts were made to improve ties and maintain dialogue.

Kim Jong Un and South Korea Moon Jae In are on better days





But the relationship was in decline after a failed summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

The past few weeks have seen relations deteriorate with a special speed – driven by dissident groups in the south to send propaganda across the border,

South Korean activists usually send balloons carrying things like flyers, USB sticks or DVDs with criticism of the Pyongyang regime, as well as South Korean news reports or even Korean dramas.

All of this aims to break the north’s control of local information in the hope that people will eventually overthrow the regime from within.

The South Korean government has already attempted to prevent groups that send flyers across the border, arguing that their actions endanger the people near the border.

The move prompted North Korea to renew threats of military action – and shortly thereafter it detonated a joint liaison office it set up with the South in 2018.

But it is unclear what exactly prompted North Korea to escalate the situation.

“I doubt very much it was the publications that really motivated Pyeongyang,” Fyodor Tertitsky of Kookmin University in Seoul earlier told the BBC.

“They are more likely to use this incident as an excuse to start the escalation. The real reason is that they feel that the south has not made any real concessions since the talks.”

After North Korea started talks in 2018, Pyongyang was hoping that the dialogue would translate into tangible easing of sanctions and increased economic cooperation with the South.

Pyongyang’s expectation was to start some inter-Korean projects, for example allowing tourism to the Kumgang Mountains, an idea mentioned in a joint declaration from both sides.

None of this happened, in large measure because Washington insisted that North Korea give up its nuclear weapons before there was any talk of sanctions.

At the beginning of the year, Kim Jong Un said that he had ended the suspension of long-range nuclear and missile tests conducted during talks with the United States.