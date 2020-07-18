Chris Wood is the first player to score 13 goals in the Premier League in one season for Burnley, surpassing the record set by Ashley Barnes by 12 goals last season.

Norwich sent off players in the unusual first half as they lost to Burnley on another night to forget the sidelined team.

Emiliano Buendia was shown in straight red on Violent Behavior on Ashley Westwood after seeing referee Kevin Friend re in the referee review area.

Nine minutes later, Josip Dermic’s highly-charged volley against Eric Peters received the same penalty, before Chris Wood’s kick kick put Burnley ahead in the first half.

It was a quiet opening half an hour before Norwich surrendered, with one shot on goal on both sides.

The home side sometimes defended well in the second half to keep the score low, but Burnley’s victory was confirmed when Ben Godfrey pucked the ball into the back of his net with 10 minutes remaining.

Norwich became only the third Premier League club to lose five in a row at home without registration, while Burnley moved over Arsenal to ninth.

From catastrophic to unforgivable to Norwich

Norwich was the first team to get two red cards before halftime in a Premier League match since Stoke against West Brome in August 2015.

After confirming Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League by a 4-0 victory over West Ham in Carrow Road on July 11, things seemed not much worse for Daniel Fark.

However, the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea that ensued, set a new club record of eight consecutive defeats in the league, and 25 aggregate defeats – which is also their biggest hit in a single campaign.

The Canary fans’ only hope was to play a battle in their two remaining games.

But the most visible aggression that FARC showed in the first half was Boindia’s hot elbow at Westwood – a reaction to a fight outside the midfield ball.

A friend reviewed it on screen after being encouraged by the assistant referee for the video, and that was an incentive to surrender from Norwich which took about every 14 minutes.

Host men are already starting to face some pressure – Tim Kroll reacts well to saving Dwight McNeill’s perverted kick before Wood appears on a footing on his feet trying to reach from close range.

Then came Drmic’s reckless treatment on Pieters that pulled another Red Card from Friend, was revised again by VAR and upheld the decision.

Norwich’s nightmare continued when Wood Burnley finally gave progress – Johan Goodmondson slid into grabbing from the right and bounced off Wood’s leg while his efforts rolled into the bottom corner.

Kroll’s reaction – punching the post in frustration – summed up Norwich’s performance and when Godfrey passed the ball into Kroll’s goal to his own net without any pressure in the back post, the final whistle couldn’t come close enough to the Canary Islands.

For Norwich, the season could get worse as they travel to Etihad Stadium to meet Manchester City in their last game.

