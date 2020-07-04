Leandro Troussard scored his first goal since a match against Aston Villa on January 18

The winner, Leandro Troussard, drove Norwich City closer to relegation, as Brighton joined the fourth consecutive season in the Premier League with a rare win away.

Norwich president Daniel Fark dropped Timo Boke and Todd Cantwell – the leading scorer of the team – but this move backfired as the Premier League’s bottom club got one dangerous attempt on goal.

Belgian winger Troussard clinched an intermittent match with a smart final touch, sweeping Aaron Moi’s perfect home delivery in the first real Brighton attack.

Nineteen-year-old substitute Adam Idah was deprived of a draw when he went against the upright overtime.

Norwich remains at the top of the standings, seven points behind safety with five games remaining, while Brighton’s third away win away this season is lifting him by nine points from the drop zone.

Bold changes to Farke backfire

This was a game to be won if Norwich wanted to revive their fading hopes of staying in the Premier League. Instead, they fell to their fifth consecutive defeat in the league without scoring.

They can still reach 36 points, and Watford, 17th, has 28 points. But it is hard to know where their next target – regardless of winning – will come from.

This was the first three consecutive games against teams in or just above the relegation zone, but FARC chose to start without Bucky and Cantwell for his fifth team match in 15 days.

Finnish striker Boke scored 11 of 25 for his team this season, but none in his past 10 league and cup matches, while Cantwell midfielder scored some key goals, including efforts against Manchester City and Arsenal Wolfs.

The FARC said the changes would revive the side after its 4-0 defeat in midweek in Arsenal, but there was clear knowledge of how his team handled and inflated without creating much.

Cuban striker O’Neil Hernandez was lively without testing goalkeeper Matt Ryan, while the striker of the Republic of Ireland U-21 supported him was dismissed only by sharing death moments.

In two of their last three games before football was suspended due to a coronary virus pandemic, Norwich beat Lester in the Premier League and Tottenham were penalties in the FA Cup.

Since restarting, they fail to score one point and retract.

More to track.