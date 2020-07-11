Norwich City 0-4 West Ham United: Michael Antonio scored four goals for the Canary

Michael Antonio is the first West Ham player to score four goals in a league match since David Cross in 1981

Norwich City has become the first club to be disqualified from the Premier League this season, with Michael Antonio scoring all four goals to ease West Ham’s troubles near the bottom of the table.

The seventh consecutive defeat in the league, left Daniel Fark firmly sided at the foot of the table, 13 points of safety with only three games – and a maximum of nine points – to play.

After struggling to adapt since winning the championship last season, Norwich III has been eliminated in seven seasons because of Antonio’s impressive performance in front of goal.

The first striker went from inside the six-yard area after throwing Isa Diop from a corner before using his head to direct Mark Noble free kick outside Tim Kroll.

Captain Hammers Noble gave the ball over the top of Antonio’s third. Kroll saved his initial shot, but he dropped by inviting the West Ham player to advance above the streak. His fourth was a login after Ryan Fredericks passed.

West Ham’s first Premier League win away from David Moyes lifted them six points clear of relegation, with two of their three remaining home games to fellow competitors Watford and Aston Villa.

The shocking Norwich form since the Premier League resumed after being suspended due to a coronavirus pandemic meant that it was a matter of when – and not if – they would be nullified.

Their 24th defeat in the league came after a fatal performance, Canary failed to score in 17th match of the league this season.

Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia tested Lucas Fabianski, while Timo Boke, who has not scored since scoring his 11th goal in the league this season, scored a good opportunity.

What went wrong with the canary?

There were emotional scenes on Carrow Road when referee Kevin Friend indicated the end of the match.

A number of Norwich players fell to the ground while coach FARC attributed his team.

After spending most of this lengthy campaign in the bottom three, the end of the season can’t come soon enough.

The Canary Islands depart the highest flight in England after causing one of the biggest shocks of the season, after defeating champions Manchester United 3-2, while the FARC team also kept Arsenal and Tottenham at home, and won at Everton.

When Jamal Lewis hit the winner against Champions League Leicester on February 28, shortly before the season’s suspension due to a coronary virus pandemic, Norwich was just four points safe with 10 games remaining.

But they have been sad since restarting, losing all six league matches by a total score of 15-1.

FARC chose to retain the essence of last season’s team, which ended up five points more than Sheffield United on its way to winning the championship in an impressive style.

Nine of the 11 players who started against West Ham also started the championship final last season against Villa.

While Villa spent over £ 100 million after winning the promotion through the playoffs, Norwich spent a portion of that amount, with £ 750,000 for right-winged Sam West Byram, Sam Bayram, among the biggest expenses.

They paid the price for a naive defense and a toothless attack.

They just ran five clean sheets and scored only seven times out of Carew Road.

With two games from three games remaining in third-placed Chelsea and second-placed Manchester City, they are on their way to finishing the season with the fewest goals away from home in the Premier League era.

The least goals away in one season season the team Objectives 2019-20 Norwich City 7 1995-1996 Middlesbrough 8 1998-1999 Southampton 8 2006-07 Sheffield United 8 2007-08 Derby County 8

What now for FARC and its players?

FARC insists on Norwich Wouldn’t do anything “crazy” In the transfer market looking to bounce back in 2020-21 – but there are some important decisions to make.

Former reserve team coach Borussia Dortmund has a contract until 2022 and is eager to stay and rebuild a team capable of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Whether Farke will be responsible after a horrific series of form remains to be seen, while Norwich’s hierarchy has some challenging options to make about the future of club play origins.

In November 2019, the Canary Islands was announced Loss of 38 million pounds For the fiscal year ending in June 2019 before senior staff expected a profit in the region of £ 16 million for the period 2019-20.

It was before the suspension of the season, Norwich warned in April that they could lose up to 35 million pounds due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich may push to take advantage of the highly rated young players such as Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell, although Farke mentioned on the eve of the West Ham match: “If we want to come back again next season, it’s important that we keep our best players competitive.”

Defender Godfrey, 22, was linked to German teams Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, While Sheffield United They are said to be interested in 22-year-old Cantwell midfielder.

Will West Ham survive?

This was a big win for West Ham – and not just in terms of outcome.

After starting the game with just three points above the drop zone, they created some of the much needed breathing space for the last three games of the season – and left Bournemouth and Aston Villa in big trouble.

Hammers failed to win any of his seven home away games under Moyes in the match – but they compensated for that with a clinical performance against the lower club in the league.

In addition to recording the first hat-trick in his professional career, Antonio became the first West Ham player to score four goals in a league match since David Cross against Tottenham in September 1981.

Since the start of Antonio he has participated in 78% of West Ham’s goals in the Premier League, scoring six and one assistant – Moyes hopes he can continue until the end of the season.

What then?

As Norwich returns to work on Tuesday in Chelsea (20:15 GMT), West Ham will host fellow fellow Watford fighters next Friday (20:00 GMT).