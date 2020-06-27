Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United: Harry Maguire scores the winner in overtime

Igalo strike gives Man United a lead over Norwich

Harry Maguire scored a deep goal in overtime as Manchester United beat Norwich 10 Basil men to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The English defender, who was moments earlier from a header brilliantly saved by Tim Kroll, reacted sharply to turn the ball over the far post.

The match sacked Tim Klose in the 89th minute. Norwich was on the rise after a tie and seemed to be favorites to snatch the late winner before the German appeared in red in a row to pull the Odeon Igalo.

The video adjudicator verified and confirmed John Moss’s decision within seconds.

Neither side was particularly impressed with the attack, although both targets in normal time were of high quality.

Igalo scored the first, who continued his good career in cup competitions with a malicious effort outside the shoe in the 51st minute.

The second goal was better. Cantwell, Norwich’s best player in the attack on Carrow Road, would like to let him fly from 25 yards with a low hit that stuck in the reach of Sergio Romero.

Norwich will now focus on her increasingly difficult mission to overcome relegation from the English Premier League. As for United, this was an incomplete show, but they are still in dispute in two cup competitions and fourth in the league.

A fortune shining on United under the level

Odeon Igalo, center, scored in each of his four beginnings for Manchester United

A third semifinal in the past five seasons, but perhaps this match has highlighted United’s need to strengthen the team.

Solksjaer, with the exception of one change, held faithfully to the eleventh that led United to this stage but the attacking show they produced in most of the match was listless at best. Without Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford from the start, they lacked the speed and the noodle to stand behind the Norwich defense that was well protected by Alex Titi’s defensive midfield.

The stats wrote “No Shots on Target” at the opening 45 minutes – six minutes after the break that became a goal and one goal. If Solskjaer gave the 2020 update to Hair Dryer Treatment, then it definitely succeeded.

Left-back Luke Shaw, one of those underperformed players in the opening period, led behind the Canary’s back line and fired a cross played by Juan Mata on Igalo Road, which produced a smart ending. This was the fifth goal of the Nigerian loan signing in just five games in the United Nations Cup.

But instead of building on this feature, United retreated into its shell again, allowing Norwich to return to the game.

Fortunately for visitors, the trophy gods were smiling at them when Claus was fired, and with a stronger seat to call him, it seemed inevitable that United would break Norwich’s resistance.

Crowl did his best to keep them in trouble, to save from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford – three of United’s six alternatives – before significantly exiting Megawire’s header.

But with two minutes of extra time remaining, United finally wore his opponents when Maguire pounced on the house.

“What a strike,” Cantwell scored the long-term equalizer

