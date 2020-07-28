Notre Dame withdraws from hosting the first discussion between Trump and Biden

The committee that holds the quadrennial presidential debates says that the first of the three confrontations scheduled for this fall between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be moved from Indiana to Ohio after the withdrawal of Notre Dame as the host.

The Presidential Debates Committee (CDP) announced on Monday that the September 29 discussion will now be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic and will be held at the Health Education Campus (HEC) in Cleveland, Ohio.

the movement He came after the University of Notre Dame In South Bend, Indiana withdrew as the host of its first public debate on the presidential election.

The school said Notre Dame withdrew due to health concerns related to holding a presidential debate and large personal gatherings amid the Corona virus pandemic.

After consulting public health officials, school head pastor John Jenkins made what he called “this difficult decision because the necessary health precautions would have greatly reduced the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus.”

This debate will be the second sponsored by CPD hosted by Case Western Reserve University. In 2004, the school was the site of a Vice President confrontation between Vice President Dick Cheney and Democratic Vice President candidate Senator John Edwards.

The committee also noted that Cleveland Clinic is working as a CPD health security advisor for all four discussions this fall.

The committee announced last month that the second presidential debate – scheduled for October 15 – will be held in Miami, Florida, at the Adrian Arch Center for the Performing Arts in Miami-Dade County. CPD made the move after the original host – University of Michigan – withdrew due to health concerns amid the epidemic.

The final Biden-Trump meeting will still be hosted by the University of Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. The vice president’s discussion is scheduled for October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Biden’s campaign last month reiterated that it agreed to participate in the three planned presidential debates – and criticized the latest push for Trump’s re-election campaign for more debate as “an attempt to change the topic” and “creating” a distracting discussion about the discussions. “

The president’s political team has called for more discussions, the start of confrontations earlier than the deadline, and has a say in choosing mediators.

Cherie Grzech of Fox News contributed to this report.