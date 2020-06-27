Novak Djokovic: A week to forget World No. 1 after tennis failed

Instead, the top-ranked Serb takes part in a damage reduction exercise after his tour of the fair in the Balkans, which was intended to be a refreshing moment during the sport stall due to the coronary virus epidemic, when Djokovic and his wife Yelena and three other players were injured and three coaches were found injured And a pregnant wife of the player with a virus.

Unlike other exhibition events during the epidemic, there was a limited social exclusion distance in the Adria round, which was played in the crowded stadiums, where players hugged and encouraged each other, playing basketball and dancing together.

“He did not have good insurance,” British sports marketing expert Tim Crowe said in a phone interview with CNN Sports.

When Djokovic announced in May that he would host Adria’s tour, it seemed that tennis was slowly getting out of the close, leading to Wimbledon being canceled for the first time since World War II.

Adria’s tour, which was scheduled to play in four cities from June 13 to July 5, won the three-time Grand Slam champion, Dominic Thiem from Austria, and No. 7 Alexander Zverev from Germany and the third in the semifinals Gregor Dimitrov Bulgaria, among the other countries. Djokovic’s 24-year-old brother, Djordjie, has been appointed director of the championship.

Djokovic told a news conference on May 27 that he was very happy to announce the series, which he and his family had organized. He stressed that “all income” would go to humanitarian organizations, before proudly declaring that all players would play for free.

He also said that the tour would “follow and abide” by local regulations and rules.

Belgrade party

When Djokovic played his first match against Serbian teammate Victor Troki on Saturday afternoon, June 13 in Belgrade, about 4,000 spectators filled the stadium near the Danube to capacity, with a few fans wearing masks. Players, good friends, embraced after Djokovic’s victory in successive sets.

They also shook hands with the referee, while the kids gave them their towels. They took selfies with the fans after that, and signed the signatures.

Serbia and Croatia, which have not witnessed a major virus outbreak, recently lifted several closures. But the Serbian government was still asking people to stay one meter away. The lack of social networking left a lot of amazement.

“It looks like Coronavirus has passed?” Former British No. 1 Greg Rosedski wrote on Twitter after two days. “How was this managed and why was there no concern about general social exclusion and face masks. I know the numbers in Serbia but why are they able to do that?”

Crowe, the former CEO of the London-based Sports Marketing Agency, surprised the delightful nature of the event, which came a few days after a crowd of 20,000 people attended a soccer match in Belgrade.

“It was a mistake,” he said. Once you turn on the TV, you think, “Wait a second, what’s going on here?” “Unfortunately, we all know what happened.”

Behind closed doors

The limited social spacing in Adria’s tour contrasted sharply with the events of other exhibitions during the epidemic in the United States, Germany, Britain, and France, all of which were held behind closed doors.

When Patrick Moratoglu, Serena Williams’ longtime coach, wanted to host an event at his academy in southern France during closure, he contacted the government. Send him a long list of protocols, which he implemented in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown series.

“I wanted to make sure I did it in a way that no one would be in danger of,” Moratoglu told CNN sports in a phone interview on Friday.

This includes all players tested the day before the weekend matches, the lack of fans, no handshake or ball sharing between players, children wearing gloves, masks and wide distances between each seat in the players square.

Speaking at the ceremonial opening of Adria’s tour the day before his match against Troiki, Djokovic defended the audience’s limited social distance.

He stressed that Serbia has “better numbers” compared to other countries. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Serbia has 13,372 confirmed cases, including 264 deaths. Neighboring Croatia recorded 2,483 cases, including 107 deaths.

“You can also criticize us and say this may be dangerous, but it is not my specialist to make calls about what is wrong and what is healthy,” Djokovic added. “We do what the Serbian government tells us.”

Dimitrov’s bomb

The next stop of Adria’s tour on June 20-21 once again attracted thousands of viewers, including Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Blinkovic, who briefly met Djokovic. Because Croatia eased the closing procedures before the event, players and admirers did not have to adhere to the rules of social separation.

Then came the announcement of the bomb by Dimitrov on Sunday 21 June that they had confirmed their infection with the coronavirus.

Organizers quickly canceled the entire series, while most other players were tested the same night. Then, on Monday, Croatian Berna Coric confirmed that he also showed positive results, while Zverev, the former Open American winner Marine Celic from Croatia and Andrei Rublev, all showed negative results but promised 14-day self-isolation as a precaution.

Troky revealed that he was positive soon after, and then, on Tuesday, Djokovic confirmed that he, and his wife, Jelena, also did the same. Troki’s pregnant wife, Djokovic’s fitness coach and Dimitrov’s coach were also positive. Then on Friday, Djokovic’s coach, Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, revealed that he was also positive.

Djokovic Diana’s mother He told the Serbian Bleach newspaper That although World No. 1 is positive, it “does not mean that he is sick.”

“He is young and can handle it easily,” she said. “I also think this virus is near the end so it looks like this is just a second wave of corona, which is not as strong as it was in the beginning.”

“What they (the international media) write is very terrible, but we are used to it. It looks like they can’t wait for (bad news) to happen. Obviously they have something against Novak.”

condemnation

The condemnation was swift, as Australian player Nick Kyrgios described it as a “good decision” to move the event forward. British Andy Murray said that after seeing some photos of the post-event party in Belgrade and Children’s Day, “it was not surprising how many people were affirmed positively.”

Djokovic, who moved from Zadar to Belgrade before being tested, said he “deeply regrets that the tournament caused harm.” He stressed that everything had been done with good intentions, and he believed that the championship fulfilled all protocols, but “we were wrong and it was too early.”

The blame game was in full flow quickly, as Djokovic’s father Srdjan directed his finger to Dimitrov.

“Why did this happen? Because the man (Dimitrov) might be ill who knows where and then everything happened. Obviously he was not tested here but somewhere else and I don’t think this is true,” the scientist said father No. 1. RTL Croatia.

“He has caused great harm to you in Croatia, to us as a family and to us as Serbia,” added Djokovic’s father, describing the finger pointing at Dimitrov.

Dimitrov’s agent did not immediately respond to CNN Sport’s request for comment, but was widely quoted as telling other media that “Gregor landed directly in Belgrade after three months of complete isolation. Neither in Belgrade (first stop) nor in Zadar offered or requested a virus test. Coronary. “

Repercussions of reputation?

This was not Djokovic’s sole brush with controversy during the epidemic.

Shortly before the Adria Tour started, Djokovic, who is also chairman of the ATP Men’s Players Tour, angered some players by suggesting that he might not participate in the US Open in New York at the end of August because the organizers said they wanted to limit the player’s encouragement to someone Only one additional.

In April, he raised his eyebrows for saying that he was against the idea of ​​needing vaccination for Covid-19 as a possible precondition for playing on Tour again. And in May, Instagram Live suggested this Contaminated water can be cleaned positively.

“He has always been an unorthodox thinker,” Crowe said. “This is part of his makeup.”

But Crowe, who has worked with some of the world’s biggest companies, does not believe the collapse of the Adria Tour has hurt Djokovic’s personal brand.

“It’s not perfect, but I think it’s just a snapshot,” Crow said. “He did it with the best of intentions and I realize he made a mistake. Everyone makes mistakes from time to time.”

Djokovic representative did not respond to a CNN request for comment at the time of publication.

Djokovic earned $ 33 million last year from corporate deals with seven sponsors, including the head of the racket maker and French car maker Peugeot, according to Forbes

If it were not for the virus, he might have been on his way to connecting or even bypassing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the most successful male player of all time.

When the sport stopped in March, Djokovic won five of the last seven major tournaments, taking his total score to 17. This is just shy of Nadal and three of Federer, who go out all season due to a knee injury.

But instead of going after his sixth title at Wimbledon in the next two weeks, Djokovic will spend most of himself isolating himself with his family.