Novak Djokovic: He becomes the world’s No. 1 tennis player to test for coronavirus infection

On June 18, Borna Koric (left), Gregor Dimitrov (second left), Novak Djokovic (second right) and Alexander Zverev played basketball in Zadar, Croatia. Everything other than Zverev then proved positive for coronavirus

World number one Novak Djokovic has become the latest tennis player to test positive results for Covid 19.

This comes after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki revealed that they have coronavirus after playing in the Adria Tour competition in Djokovic.

Djokovic, 33, played his Serbian colleague Troki at the first event in Belgrade.

British Andy Murray from Britain said the positive tests were “a lesson for us”, while Australian Nick Kyrgios described playing “with a great decision.”

A statement on the Djokovic website said: “Immediately after his arrival in Belgrade Novak, he was tested with all family members and the team that was with him in Belgrade and Zadar. He has no symptoms.”

There have been no ATP Tour events since February due to the global epidemic and Adria Tour, which is not the ATP Tour event, is one of the first contests ever held since then.

The first leg in Serbia attracted 4,000 fans, and the players were later filmed dancing near each other in Belgrade’s nightclub.

Bulgarian Dimitrov played against Croatia’s Kurik on Saturday in the second leg in Zadar, Croatia.

With the easing of closures in Croatia, players were not obligated to observe the rules of social estrangement, and were seen embracing on the net at the end of their games.

Pictures on the tournament’s social networking site on Friday showed Dimitrov playing basketball with Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic, while he placed his arm around Korek before their match.

Djokovic and Dimitrov are among the tennis players who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Zverev, Cilic, Andrey Rublev, who also played in the Adria Tour, all experienced negative results, but suggested they would all be isolated now for up to 14 days.

The ATP tour season is set to start on August 14 and the U.S. Open will be held without fans from August 31 to September 13, although some players have expressed concerns about traveling to New York.

I am very sorry for each individual case – Djokovic’s statement

The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went for the test. My score is positive, just like the results below, while the results for our children are negative.

Everything we did last month did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. The aim of our tournament was to unify and exchange the message of solidarity and sympathy throughout the region.

The tour is designed to help established tennis players from Southeast Europe reach some competitive tennis while various rounds are suspended due to Covid-19.

I was born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all the money raised towards the needy, and it warmed my heart to know how everyone responded powerfully.

We organized the tournament when the virus weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the tour had been met.

Unfortunately, this virus still exists, and it is a new reality that we learn to adapt to and live with. I hope that things will improve over time so that we can all resume life as it was.

I am very sorry for each individual case. I hope this does not complicate anyone’s health and that everyone is well.

I will stay in isolation for 14 days, and repeat the test in five days.