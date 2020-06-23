Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event

Adria’s tour, which took place in Zadar last weekend, was mired in controversy after the cancellation of the final after Gregor Dimitrov’s positive test.

Djokovic, the number 1 tennis star in the world who was to play in the final on Sunday, confirmed that he and his wife Jelena had shown positive results for Covid 19 upon his return to Serbia, while the results of his children were negative.

In a statement posted on his website, Djokovic defended the organization of Adria’s tour, a four-stage charitable event hosted by the Balkans.