Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event

Djokovic, the number 1 tennis star in the world who was to play in the final on Sunday, confirmed that he and his wife Jelena had shown positive results for Covid 19 upon his return to Serbia, while the results of his children were negative.
In a statement posted on his website, Djokovic defended the organization of Adria’s tour, a four-stage charitable event hosted by the Balkans.
“All of this was born with a charitable idea, to direct all the money raised towards those in need, and my heart was warm to know how everyone responded strongly to this,” said the fourteen Grand Slam champion of the Fourteen Championships.
“We organized the tournament when the virus weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the tour had been met.
“Unfortunately, this virus still exists, which is a new fact that we are still learning how to adapt and live with.
“I hope that things will improve over time so that we can all resume life as it was. I am very sorry for every individual case. I hope this does not complicate anyone’s health and that everyone is fine.”
Djokovic added that he will remain in isolation for the next 14 days and will undergo another test within five days.
“Head bone”
With the suspension of the ATP round until August 14th, the Adria Tour in Serbia started earlier this month, and the two events occurred with the attendance of the fans.
The eight players competing in Zadar last weekend were photographed at close physical close-up, which led to taking pictures and playing basketball together. Croatia’s Borna Coric confirmed that they had been infected with the coronavirus.
His teammate Nick Kyrgios described the decision to host the tour with a “super head”, while top tennis player Chris Evert indicated that there was no difference between the players.
Djokovic’s statement regarding Adria’s tour said: “Everything we did in the past month we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions.”
“Our tournament was aimed at uniting and exchanging the message of solidarity and sympathy throughout the region.
“The tour was designed to help established tennis players from Southeast Europe reach some competitive tennis while various rounds are suspended due to the Covid-19 mode.”
