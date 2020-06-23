Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event

Adria’s tour, which went to Zadar last weekend, was done Received criticism After the final, in which Djokovic was to play, it was canceled after the positive test of Grigor Dimitrov.

Scientist No. 1 confirmed on Tuesday that he and his wife, Jelena, had also shown positive results for Covid-19 upon his return to Serbia, while the results for his children were negative.

In a statement posted on his website, Djokovic defended the organization of Adria’s tour, a four-stage charitable event hosted by the Balkans.

“I was born all with a charity idea, to direct all the money raised towards the needy, and my heart was warm to see how everyone responded strongly to this,” he said.