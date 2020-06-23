Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event
By Emet / June 23, 2020

Adria’s tour, which went to Zadar last weekend, was done Received criticism After the final, in which Djokovic was to play, it was canceled after the positive test of Grigor Dimitrov.

Scientist No. 1 confirmed on Tuesday that he and his wife, Jelena, had also shown positive results for Covid-19 upon his return to Serbia, while the results for his children were negative.

In a statement posted on his website, Djokovic defended the organization of Adria’s tour, a four-stage charitable event hosted by the Balkans.

“I was born all with a charity idea, to direct all the money raised towards the needy, and my heart was warm to see how everyone responded strongly to this,” he said.

“We organized the tournament when the virus weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the tour had been met.

“Unfortunately, this virus still exists, which is a new fact that we are still learning how to adapt and live with.

“I hope that things will improve over time so that we can all resume life as it was. I am very sorry for every individual case. I hope this does not complicate anyone’s health and that everyone is fine.”

Djokovic added that he will remain in isolation for the next 14 days and will undergo another test within five days.

