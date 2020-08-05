Novavax Stage 1 data shows that a coronavirus vaccine is safe and leads to an immune response

Head of Novavacs d. Gregory Glenn “This is good. This is really encouraging.”

The report stated that the vaccine also caused a response from T cells, which are a type of immune cell, according to the analysis of 16 randomly selected volunteers.

The report was submitted to a medical journal, but has not yet been reviewed or published by scientists outside Novavax.

Study participants received two doses of the vaccine in different doses, with or without adjuvant – an ingredient to boost the immune system.

Of the 126 people given the vaccine, five severe side effects appeared, including muscle pain, nausea, and joint pain, and one with mild fever. Side effects lasted on average two days or less.

25 volunteers received a placebo, which does nothing. Glenn said that three of these side effects.

Novavax also released animal data on Tuesday. In the study, 12 monkeys received two doses of the vaccine and were then exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19. Eleven of the twelve monkeys did not show any signs of infection in their noses or lungs. A monkey, who received a low dose of the vaccine, briefly showed signs of infection in the lungs, but all signs of infection disappeared after two days.

Two other US companies – Moderna and Pfizer – released encouraging first-phase data. Last week, these two companies started their third-stage trials with 30,000 volunteers each.

Novavax, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson, Johnson, AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline have received funding from the Federal Government’s Warp Speed ​​Operation Program to develop Covid-19 vaccines, and two other companies that are not also named will receive funding, according to Mansaf Al-Sallawi, head of the program.

Al-Salawi said he expects the vaccine to be available in December or January, with adequate doses for high-risk Americans, such as the elderly and those with underlying health problems. He said he expects there will be enough vaccine for every American by the end of 2021.