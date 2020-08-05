Novavax Stage 1 data shows that a coronavirus vaccine is safe and leads to an immune response

Head of Novavacs d. Gregory Glenn “This is good. This is really encouraging.”
The report stated that the vaccine also caused a response from T cells, which are a type of immune cell, according to the analysis of 16 randomly selected volunteers.
The report was submitted to a medical journal, but has not yet been reviewed or published by scientists outside Novavax.
Study participants received two doses of the vaccine in different doses, with or without adjuvant – an ingredient to boost the immune system.
Of the 126 people given the vaccine, five severe side effects appeared, including muscle pain, nausea, and joint pain, and one with mild fever. Side effects lasted on average two days or less.
25 volunteers received a placebo, which does nothing. Glenn said that three of these side effects.
Novavax also released animal data on Tuesday. In the study, 12 monkeys received two doses of the vaccine and were then exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19. Eleven of the twelve monkeys did not show any signs of infection in their noses or lungs. A monkey, who received a low dose of the vaccine, briefly showed signs of infection in the lungs, but all signs of infection disappeared after two days.
Al-Salawi said he expects the vaccine to be available in December or January, with adequate doses for high-risk Americans, such as the elderly and those with underlying health problems. He said he expects there will be enough vaccine for every American by the end of 2021.
You may also like
Old buildings are not demolished, urges architects
The World Health Organization claims that young people are fueling the rise in cases of coronavirus
Headlines: Kate “Majestic in a Mask” and Beirut in “Torment”
Anil Campbell talks about 100 of his favorite characters in Test Cricket in Oval in 2007
Spain is confused about the whereabouts of former king Juan Carlos