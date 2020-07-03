Of course Donald Trump wants fireworks over Mount Rushmore – meanwhile in America

Such absurdity in the bad taste may appear amid a rapidly escalating pandemic – and unwise because social exclusion will not be required in the event. But the holiday celebrating independence from Britain is being used to bolster Trump’s false narration that the country is doing well.
“We’re heading back in a very powerful way … and I think we’ll be very good with coronavirus” Tell Fox Business
On Wednesday, one day after his government’s chief communicable disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fossey, warned that the United States could soon see 100,000 new cases a day.
Mount Rushmore, South Dakota was not severely affected by the virus like the rest of the heart of the country. But it only takes an infected person what is expected to be a large crowd to plant new outbreaks.
The president loves the big show and the biggest crowd. On Saturday, he will host the second “America’s Greeting” festival in Washington, and be completed by another massive fireworks show. Last year, his claim to fastASTAST and military hardware, similar to the French Bastille Day parade, doubled the cost of the event to $ 13 million. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser asked citizens to stay home and watch the show on TV – but the temptation would be great for many. The city’s subway system is already getting ready for crowded trains.
It is another public health nightmare. But Trump is desperate to put himself in a party, four days away from Election Day. It will take more than the worst pandemic of the century to get in its way.
“I can’t wait to compare my cognitive ability with the cognitive ability of the man I run against.”
Now both men, who are vying for the US president’s post, question the other’s intelligence. Months after Trump’s campaign that described former Vice President Joe Biden as “sleepy” and incoherent, this week’s Fox News reporter asked Biden whether he had been tested for cognitive decline. Biden replied, “All you have to do is watch me.”I cannot wait to compare my cognitive ability with the cognitive ability of the man I oppose
“.
BoJo and FDR
Trump is not the only world leader to have a presidential reflection. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who simulated his hero Winston Churchill by reaching 10 Downing Street, is Call now
The other half of the dynamic democrat duo of World War II – US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
With Britain at risk of publishing the worst unemployment numbers ever, Johnson is promising a massive government investment program along the lines New FDR deal
That brought America back to work in the 1930s and nurtured the welfare state. It is an interesting comparison, not the least of which was Johnson’s audacity to compare himself with the Democratic giant who used a wheelchair that defeated the Great Depression and crushed Nazism.
Initially, Johnson’s proposed plan – worth 5 billion pounds, or $ 6.24 billion – is minimal compared to Roosevelt’s public works programs. But she’s still bold: Johnson’s conservative party remains under Margaret Thatcher, whose unbridled capitalism was the opposite of Roosevelt’s government spending. Johnson has yet to reveal whether he will raise taxes to pay for his infrastructure investments, as Roosevelt did. His spin with Roosevelt is also a sign that despite his populist style, brilliant rhetoric and strong support for Britain’s exit from the European Union, Johnson is actually a more traditional and moderate politician than Trump – whom he often compares.
By calling for a “Rooseveltion approach” in the UK, Johnson might think of a less ideological idea than the burgeoning and cheerful FDR character, which puts steel in the soul of his fellow citizens during his brilliant 12 years in power. This optimism, embodied by the thirty-second president’s campaign song, “Happy days are here again
It might be what the world needs now.