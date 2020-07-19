Official: 756 of the Buloro Police wounded with coved

The bengaluru police prevent the man from riding on the lock

Up to 756 Bengaluru policemen have been infected with the virus so far, of whom 256 are currently under treatment, an official said Saturday.

“They fought against COVID-19, the Bengaluru City Police, as of Saturday, the total number of positive COVIDs has reached 756,” said Additional Commissioner Himant Nimbalkar.

However, he said, 493 police officers and 256 are currently being discharged.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, seven policemen have surrendered to the virus and seven stations have been closed.

On the other hand, Nimbalkar said that 807 policemen were removed until Saturday.

On Friday, the Bengaluru policeman Pascar Rao held the house in quarantine for four days, after his driver’s test was positive.

The police commissioner will again undergo a COVID test on Monday, which will be his fifth test in three months.

Aware of the hard work of the police, Nimbalkar said, “Hanumana was not eager to verify his loyalty to Rama, as well as the Bengaluru city police on the roads fighting COVID with dedication to Bengaluru.”

He said he is proud to be a member of the police force that has forgotten the family, children and life in the fight against the epidemic.

In continuation of the daily trend, Bengaluru had the largest number of injuries in the state, 2,125, raising the city’s toll to 29,621, of which 22,449 were active.

As the ground zero for coronavirus in the southern state, the city accounts for 61 percent of all active cases.

On Saturday, Karnataka recorded 4,537 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the state to 59,652.