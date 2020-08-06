Ohio's governor said 91 people have contracted the coronavirus after an infected man went to church
By Arzu / August 6, 2020

“It has spread like wildfire and wildfires. Very, very frightening. We know that our religious leaders want nothing more than to protect those who come to worship,” Governor Mickey D. Wayne said on Tuesday.

To illustrate how an infected person could spread the virus, state health officials released a color chart showing how cases spread to some who were not even on duty.

DeWine urged people who attend religious services to wear masks. He had ordered the wearing of face coverings for people aged 10 and over on July 22. On Wednesday, children in schools were ordered to wear masks, with a few exceptions.

The governor said he will send messages to churches, mosques and synagogues to share important health information.

“It is imperative that everyone wear masks at any time when people gather, practice social distancing, wash hands and while indoors, making sure there is good ventilation and airflow,” he said.

In the event that a community of congregants spread into the unspoken church, a 56-year-old man went to Mass. A total of 53 people fell ill and 18 churchgoers spread it to at least one other person.

One such outbreak was in a family in which a 34-year-old man fell ill. His wife, 31, was injured, as were four children between the ages of 1 and 11.

The wife of the 56-year-old Al-Musli, mentioned by the governor, and his two children also became ill. The country did not indicate the severity of the illness of 91 people.

More than 96,000 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus.

CNN’s Rebecca Reese contributed to this report.

