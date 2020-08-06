Ohio’s governor said 91 people have contracted the coronavirus after an infected man went to church

“It has spread like wildfire and wildfires. Very, very frightening. We know that our religious leaders want nothing more than to protect those who come to worship,” Governor Mickey D. Wayne said on Tuesday.

To illustrate how an infected person could spread the virus, state health officials released a color chart showing how cases spread to some who were not even on duty.

DeWine urged people who attend religious services to wear masks. He had ordered the wearing of face coverings for people aged 10 and over on July 22. On Wednesday, children in schools were ordered to wear masks, with a few exceptions.

The governor said he will send messages to churches, mosques and synagogues to share important health information.