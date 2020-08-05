Old buildings are not demolished, urges architects

Photo copyright

Rodar

Snapshots of buildings leveled in a noisy demolition may be a common feature in local TV news reports, but architects say such structures should be protected – to combat climate change.

They say real estate owners should be motivated to modernize luxury buildings, not just to demolish them.

This is because a lot of carbon is emitted by creating steel, cement and bricks for new buildings.

The campaign by Architects Magazine is backed by 14 Stirling Prize winners

In the past there has been much controversy over whether it would be better for the climate to tear down an energy-hungry old building and build a well-insulated alternative.

But this is now widely considered a fatal mistake due to the amount of carbon emitted during construction of the new building.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) estimates that 35% of the carbon in the life cycle of a typical office development is emitted even before the building opens. It says the figure for residential buildings is 51%.

These calculations indicate that some new buildings will take decades before they pay off their carbon debt by providing more emissions than they have created – and these are contracts where carbon must be cut sharply.

Tax exemptions

Architects magazine now gave evidence to the General Environmental Review Committee (EAC) on the difference between operational emissions from heating and building cooling and embodied emissions from construction material construction.

The government wants to change the VAT rules that can make it cheaper to rebuild than to renovate an existing building.

Architect Will Hurst editor, “This amazing fact has only been properly absorbed in the construction industry relatively recently. We must stop demolishing buildings without mind. “

He added that the value-added tax on renewal, repair and maintenance should be reduced from 20% to zero to match the typical rate of new construction.

“It is crazy for the government to actually stimulate practices that generate more carbon emissions. Also, if you avoid demolition, you can make carbon savings now, which is what we really need.”

“The government has in the past argued that the European Union will not prohibit VAT on renewal – but they cannot use this excuse now.”

Alex Green, of the British Real Estate Association, said the VAT level is sometimes the main factor in determining whether a building has fallen or been saved for a new purpose.

Expenses

Treasury Secretary Jesse Norman previously told members of Parliament that realtors are already benefiting from a VAT reduction on residential construction under certain conditions.

He said: “Moving forward will be very costly: lowering the value-added tax on all property renovations, repairs and improvements will cost the treasury about 6 billion pounds annually.

“The government has no plans to review construction VAT treatment.”

Moreover, the ministers recently said that they will relax the planning rules for owners who want to demolish offices and replace them with new buildings.

Mr. Hurst urged them to rethink this plan. He suggested that the treasury could raise the tax on new construction projects to offset the tax cuts from renovated buildings.

It was also suggested that directing planning leads to bias towards renewal.

Architects’ guides have been reviewed by EAC. Its president, Philip Dunn MP, told BBC News: “Prioritizing the adjustment process can provide significant benefits.

“It boosts energy efficiency and quickly boosts green skills and jobs in the UK. It will be a critical component for us to transition to a low carbon economy.”

The EAC will publish its findings on this issue in the coming months.