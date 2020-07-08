Old East Germany photos capture the passion and youth of young adults

Photography from the GDR, or East Germany, has received limited exposure in the art world – at least because of the severe restrictions imposed by the former authoritarian state.

A new set of photos, first appearing at the 2019 Rencontres d’Arles Photography Festival in southern France by artistic curator Sonia Voss, highlights the works that have appeared from the GDR in the last decade before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“The decade before the fall of the wall is a very exciting decade for art in Germany because there was a new generation that did not witness the founding of the GDR,” Voss said in a telephone interview.

“These were young men who were separated from political ideas, but somehow tired and angry at the restrictions they were living with, which made them more likely to break standards or cross borders than previous generations.”

Ute Mahler, Berlin, Winfried Glatzeder, Robert and Philipp, 1982, from “Living Together”.

In the “Restless Bodies” series, Voss explores how the body was at the center of the creativity of these artists. Voss explained that portraying one’s body was an act of affirmation and resistance in a society that discouraged individuality and doubted the arts. By photographing others, artists were able to provide permanent documents on the facts of East Germany.

This was the case with Ute Mahler, one of the artists participating in the exhibition, which includes “Live Together” family photos taken in Leipzig. In the exhibition notes, she explains: “I wanted to peek behind the face of the official speech of optimism. I searched what was real in people’s private lives.” W

Likewise, Christian Isler’s pictures of the Leipzig-Bank community give a glimpse of a private world.

Christian Isler, Meta and Jana, Berlin punk girls in Leipzig, 1983. credit: Christian Isler / transit / www.transit.de / Christian Isler / transit

“I followed them everywhere for a very long time,” said Voss. “It was a society that was severely repressed by Stasi. These are very sad pictures because of the tension between anger and despair, which was everywhere in the GDR.” .

Sibylle Bergemann, Heike, Berlin, 1988 (Allerleirauh).

Fashion photographer Sybil Bergmann was commissioned by popular magazines, but he also captured underground fashion scenes.

“I have created a group of young designers who made clothes with everything they could find, to develop a style that you cannot see in stores. They made a lot of illegal offers, which were very successful, and Sibylle documented many of them.” Vos explained.

Manfred Paul, Verena – Jaipur 3, [Verena — Birth 3]1977.

While Manfred Paul is known primarily for a series of pictures of the Berlin courtyards, the series focuses on the photos he portrayed of his wife giving birth to her first son. With their intimacy, they present a radical contrast to the social discourse seen elsewhere.

York Abbey Knuffville, from the Schlachthaus series [Slaughterhouse]1986-1988.

Self-taught photographer York Abbey Knightville spent two years documenting the Berlin Abattoir. Voss said: “He considered it a metaphor for the human condition and sacrifice for the sake of society.”

“To go along with the pictures, he created a composition made of zinc-coated paintings that formed a maze. It’s a typical example of how a young man without a standard education really pushed the boundaries of photography.”

Rudolf Schäfer, Der ewige Schlaf – visages de morts [The Eternal Sleep — Faces of the dead], 1981.

The amazing photos taken by artist Rudolf Scheffer from a mortuary at Charette Hospital in East Berlin.

“I put this series in the same section of the gallery as other images, because it was for me a search for the ultimate essence of the individual. When a body is no longer a social thing anymore, you are” “not part of society, you are only yourself to the essence of your being” Vos said.

Top image: Gandola Schulz The LED, Berlin, 1987, from the series “Berlin on Dog Night”.