Olympus comes out of the camera

Olympus launched its first digital camera in 1996, with the help of – along with competitors such as Kodak and Fujifilm – to enter the digital camera revolution with the interchangeable lens system Micro Four Thirds.
But smartphones destroyed the work of digital cameras, and the consumer camera division of Olympus has recorded operating losses in each of the past three years – even after restructuring attempts.
It is rumored that Olympus is interested in selling its camera business, which accounts for only a small portion of the company’s total property. However, CEO Yasuo Takeuchi denied reports that the camera business had recently been sold in November 2019.
The deal with JIP is expected to end in September. The financial details of the deal have not been released yet.
Citing “JIP’s strong track records in supporting strategic sculptures,” the memo assures that new owners will continue to develop existing Olympus camera technologies for new products. The company has not indicated whether it will keep the Olympus brand.
