Olympus comes out of the camera

By Aygen / June 25, 2020

The Japanese imaging company, which makes most of its money from medical equipment, Announced Wednesday It will sell its camera business to Japan Industrial Partners – the company that acquired Sony’s VAIO in 2014.
The sale marks the end of Olympus Consumer camera work It started in 1936, when it introduced the Zuiko-branded camera. The first lightweight SLR camera sold under the brand “OM” was sold in 1972 and the Infinity Stylus compact camera for imaging and cutting in 1991.

Olympus launched its first digital camera in 1996, with the help of – along with competitors such as Kodak and Fujifilm – to enter the digital camera revolution with the interchangeable lens system Micro Four Thirds.

But smartphones destroyed the work of digital cameras, and the consumer camera division of Olympus has recorded operating losses in each of the past three years – even after restructuring attempts.

It is rumored that Olympus is interested in selling its camera business, which accounts for only a small portion of the company’s total property. However, CEO Yasuo Takeuchi denied reports that the camera business had recently been sold in November 2019.

The deal with JIP is expected to end in September. The financial details of the deal have not been released yet.

Citing “JIP’s strong track records in supporting strategic sculptures,” the memo assures that new owners will continue to develop existing Olympus camera technologies for new products. The company has not indicated whether it will keep the Olympus brand.

Olympus rocked a series of controversies, including a Corrupt corporate corruption scandal In 2011 more than revealed 1.5 billion dollars investment losses The alleged secret payments to organized crime syndicates in Yakuza.

