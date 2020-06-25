Olympus comes out of the camera

The Japanese imaging company, which makes most of its money from medical equipment, Announced Wednesday It will sell its camera business to Japan Industrial Partners – the company that acquired Sony’s VAIO in 2014.

The sale marks the end of Olympus Consumer camera work It started in 1936, when it introduced the Zuiko-branded camera. The first lightweight SLR camera sold under the brand “OM” was sold in 1972 and the Infinity Stylus compact camera for imaging and cutting in 1991.

Olympus launched its first digital camera in 1996, with the help of – along with competitors such as Kodak and Fujifilm – to enter the digital camera revolution with the interchangeable lens system Micro Four Thirds.

But smartphones destroyed the work of digital cameras, and the consumer camera division of Olympus has recorded operating losses in each of the past three years – even after restructuring attempts.