One direction celebrates its tenth anniversary with a special gift

It Not the official reunion yet, But on Thursday it was announced that One Direction is celebrating the group’s tenth anniversary with new content.

In honor of this special occasion, the Boy Band will launch a new website for their anniversary and release a festive video specially designed for their fans.

There will also be a release of new interactive playlists as well as reformatted EPs featuring aspects B, rare songs, remixes, live recordings, and audio releases of tracks.

A special website “10 Years One-Way” will be launched on July 23, which marks the actual anniversary of the group.