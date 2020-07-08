One million international students risk freezing outside of American colleges by ICE. Some may never return

Now, things are more difficult. Stanford University is currently planning to inflate the campus population every semester to maintain social distance. First year students will be on campus in the fall and summer semesters – meaning that Fang will study remotely in one semester and will have to leave the United States for that period.

Now, Fang is considering whether he wants to pay about $ 60,000 annually for distance studies from China. If he does, he won’t have all the unplanned interactions and conversations that usually come with a school experience.

Live with uncertainty

Currently, 29-year-old Chinese citizen Chen Na is not affected by Monday’s changes.

At New York University (NYU), where Chen is halfway to two-year masters degrees, her courses will be a mixture of online and offline when the fall semester begins.

But there is a possibility that New York University will return to the online classroom only, As it did in March.

“I can’t stop thinking about it,” she said. “I feel kind of weak and weak. I will do my best to stay here legally.”

If the courses are only online, transferring to another university will not be an option – some other schools offer Chen’s interactive communication program.

Instead, she had to try to return to China, which would be costly.

When Chen first heard of the change of base, she felt that she was becoming insensitive as there were a number of other policies that make things more difficult for international students.

“We don’t have much power here, and sometimes we become the sacrifice of all these political games,” Chen said. “I am really aware of my foreign situation here. I know that I am a foreigner. I don’t necessarily see increased hostility from others, but I feel wise in politics, they crush us.”

Difficulty getting home

It may be more difficult for some students to return home than others.

Teresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Center for Bipartisan Policy, says some students may not be able to return home at all.

“The biggest issue is that some of these countries have travel restrictions and cannot return to their countries, so what do you do next?” She added. “It is a puzzle for many students.”

India, the second largest source of international students for the United States, closed its borders to commercial flights, although it still operates Back trips

Maitri Barsana, who just finished her third year in biological sciences at Buffalo University in New York, does not know how she will return to India if she is forced to leave.

Its university has said it will offer mixed courses, but the 22-year-old fromo Gujarat State, still does not know whether its specific classes will be online or offline.

Parsana says there are no flights to India, but she hopes her government will organize trips to bring the stranded students home.

“I am definitely scared, and I don’t know what to do. I was already pressured about my school, and now I have to stress something else,” she said, adding that the United States appears to focus on international students instead of tackling real problems, such as the epidemic.

“We feel like we are being expelled from this country for no reason.”

Business effects

It is not only the students who will be affected by Monday’s decision. It could affect the US economy as well.

In 2018, students from China, India and South Korea alone contributed more than 25 billion dollars For the economy, according to the International Non-Profit Education Institute.

If students are forced to leave the country, they may not be prepared to continue paying tuition fees for distance study from a different time zone.

Nicholas Henderson, co-founder and director of Essai Education, an Delhi-based exam preparation and consulting institute for Indian students wanting to study in the United States, said regulations may force colleges to change their policies into mixed models, for example, to help people survive.

“I think what Covid has shown is that universities want to work with students,” he said.

However, there is a risk that US policies may discourage future students from choosing to study in the United States.

When Parsana first came to the United States, she planned to try to settle there. Now, she says she does not want to live in the United States, and will encourage students looking to study abroad to think of another country, such as Australia or Canada.

“I do not know what (the US government) is trying to do because its economy will be reduced to ashes if it does,” Parsana said. “If they continue to apply these types of rules, not many people will come here to teach them.”

Functional effects

If international students are sent home early, their education will not be affected only. Students can end up missing jobs – often one of the reasons they may have chosen to study in the United States in the first place.

In the United States, international students Qualify for a plan They are allowed to work in the country after graduation.

A 24-year-old college student from South Korea says he is “disappointed” because he may be absent from the scheme due to a policy change on Monday. CNN agreed not to use his real name due to his privacy concerns.

He only had one semester of his diploma to go, and when he enrolled in his courses, they were all offline. Now, they’ve changed to online courses, and it looks like he will have to either go home or move to another university for the last semester.

He said: “I have no idea what is happening.” “I just renewed my home contract.”

If he returns home, he will not be eligible for a temporary employment program – and if he wants to work in the United States, he will likely need to find a company to sponsor his visa.

“I am very disappointed,” he said. “I just want to get some chances to compete at least.”

Chen faces a similar situation. Before the epidemic, she planned to stay in the United States and find a job after her graduation in 2021. But now, Chen is considering whether the United States is the best place she can be, after all.

“I wonder if it’s really worth going through all this … instead of finding a country that values ​​me the most,” she said.