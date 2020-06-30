One of the charts explains why Americans are facing a travel ban in the European Union

The European Union released a list of recommendations that nationalities should be allowed to enter its borders – and the United States is not included.
The curve clearly shows that the European Union and the United States are heading in opposite directions in dealing with the outbreak of Covid-19. New confirmed daily cases in the European Union peaked in about mid-March and are in a clear downtrend, with cases below 10,000 for more than a month. In the United States, new cases are on a steep upward trajectory.
The decision is based on whether the country has a similar or better epidemiological case from Europe, as well as hygiene and similar containment measures.
The European Union has recommended that member states offer to enter China, where the virus originated, subject to mutual arrangements. The other fourteen are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay.
New York State Governor Andrew Como announced on Monday that the state will decide later this week whether to slow down the reopening of indoor restaurants in New York City, “as it has been proven to pose a risk in other states.”
Despite these setbacks, the European Union is in a position to gradually allow it to reopen its borders with other countries.
But now, the United States It simply does not meet the standards.
Cristina Macoris from CNN contributed to the reporting.
You may also like
Close Leicester: The city must stick to one another after increasing coronaviruses
China passes National Security Law at a turning point for Hong Kong
Harry and Megan’s letters will cost you
Coronavirus: The British economy was hit worse than initially thought
Gasoline and diesel prices are temporarily stopped, and comfort is likely to rest