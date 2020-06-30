One of the charts explains why Americans are facing a travel ban in the European Union

The European Union released a list of recommendations that nationalities should be allowed to enter its borders – and the United States is not included.

While US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed “ Importance “To reconnect the United States and the European Union during the Corona virus pandemic, a diagram shows exactly why European countries shut down Americans.

The curve clearly shows that the European Union and the United States are heading in opposite directions in dealing with the outbreak of Covid-19. New confirmed daily cases in the European Union peaked in about mid-March and are in a clear downtrend, with cases below 10,000 for more than a month. In the United States, new cases are on a steep upward trajectory.

Many European countries entered a strict ban early on, and the European Union was the same Reopen Gradually and cautiously as their numbers decrease.

Health experts He repeatedly warned that some states in the United States would reopen very soon, while some administration officials said that US President Donald Trump and his aides “ in denial About the seriousness of the epidemic. More than a dozen countries now have Paused Or, undo plans to reopen them, as the United States sees an increase in coronavirus cases. The United States has registered More cases and deaths From anywhere in the world, in nearly 2.6 million cases and more than 126,000 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil, Russia and India – the three countries with the largest number of cases after the United States – were also excluded from the European Union’s list of safe countries. The decision is based on whether the country has a similar or better epidemiological case from Europe, as well as hygiene and similar containment measures. The European Union has recommended that member states offer to enter China, where the virus originated, subject to mutual arrangements. The other fourteen are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay. Data for the United States shows that at least the new cases 36 states Heading up compared to the previous week. State and local leaders said the increase in cases was partly driven by gatherings in homes and meeting places such as bars. In Texas and parts of California, bars were directed to retreat, while beaches in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach were ordered out of the public limits over the coming weekend. In Florida, workplace alcohol consumption in state and pub bars has been suspended Arizona , Many companies are closed for at least 30 days. New York State Governor Andrew Como announced on Monday that the state will decide later this week whether to slow down the reopening of indoor restaurants in New York City, “as it has been proven to pose a risk in other states.” While Europe appears to be going through its worst – at least for the time being – there have been some local gains in the cases. in a Germany The authorities were forced to isolate 360,000 people this week after an outbreak in a meat factory in North Rhine-Westphalia. Schools and shops in the city Lister In the UK – a country moving outside the European Union – it will be closed again as some restrictions of the coronavirus are reimposed because their incidence rate is three times higher than in the next higher local area. Despite these setbacks, the European Union is in a position to gradually allow it to reopen its borders with other countries. But now, the United States It simply does not meet the standards.

Cristina Macoris from CNN contributed to the reporting.