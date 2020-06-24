OnePlus Z (Nord) release date in India: affordable new smartphone line next month

OnePlus one concept

OnePlus is busy interacting with fans on social media, and the company has even launched a new Instagram page called “onepluslitezthing” to give enthusiastic fans an early look at what’s coming. While the Chinese smartphone brand keeps a tight cover and tries to stir up enough to keep up with the hype, an important piece of information was revealed in a post.

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord, the company’s latest affordable smartphone line, will come next month. The company decided to introduce the OnePlus Z series in India and Europe first before expanding into other markets.

“As we have always done when we try something new, we’ll start relatively small with this new product line by introducing it for the first time in Europe and India,” Lau He said In the forum post. “But don’t worry, we are also looking to bring more affordable smartphones to North America in the near future as well.”

OnePlus Z (Nord) launch details

OnePlus has not revealed the exact launch date for the upcoming budget smartphone, but rumors suggest it could arrive as early as July 10. Indeed OnePlus has another event scheduled for July 2, where it plans to unveil the budget range for smart TVs in India. By look, the July 10 event may be very close, but it may be possible as all events are hosted by default in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What we know about OnePlus Nord

Everything at this stage depends on rumors and speculation. OnePlus Nord is expected to come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 48MP Quad cameras, 5G support and 30W Warp Charge. The price of the smartphone is expected to be less than Rs. 25,000. More details are waiting for her.