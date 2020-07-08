Orkney, famous for its stunning coastal scenery and some of Britain’s oldest heritage sites, has developed its approach energy , She was a pioneer in hydrogen technology quietly.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and strong waves mean that the complete demand for electricity in the island chain is already being met Renewable resources . But in recent years, the Orkney network has not been able to handle the amount of energy generated from ever expanding wind farms, Megan McNeill, director of Orkney Projects at Community Energy Scotland, told CNN Business.

The wind turbines must be turned off on a daily basis, as the power cables have reached capacity, leaving the clean energy unused.

Instead of wasting the extra electricity, the islands decided to harness it. It was here that in 2017, the European Center for Marine Energy (EMEC), in the first world, used tidal energy to split water and make hydrogen – a process known as electrolysis.