Orkney: This small island chain leads the way to hydrogen energy

By Aygen / July 8, 2020

Orkney, famous for its stunning coastal scenery and some of Britain’s oldest heritage sites, has developed its approach energy, She was a pioneer in hydrogen technology quietly.
Heavy rain, strong winds, and strong waves mean that the complete demand for electricity in the island chain is already being met Renewable resources. But in recent years, the Orkney network has not been able to handle the amount of energy generated from ever expanding wind farms, Megan McNeill, director of Orkney Projects at Community Energy Scotland, told CNN Business.

The wind turbines must be turned off on a daily basis, as the power cables have reached capacity, leaving the clean energy unused.

Instead of wasting the extra electricity, the islands decided to harness it. It was here that in 2017, the European Center for Marine Energy (EMEC), in the first world, used tidal energy to split water and make hydrogen – a process known as electrolysis.

This was just the beginning. The success of this project spurred cooperation between EMEC and Community Energy Scotland and others to do the same with the extra wind energy. Surf ‘n’ Turf, a Scottish government-funded project, collects excess electricity from the tidal wind turbines to produce hydrogen, another world first.

Hydrogen is seen as an important part of the transition to a cleaner future because it does not emit carbon. It can also be stored and seen as a possible alternative to natural gas.

But conventional hydrogen production is almost entirely dependent on fossil fuels and is responsible for 830 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. This is equivalent to carbon dioxide emissions in the United Kingdom and Indonesia combined, according to the International Energy Agency.

Hydrogen energy production is still expensive, but Orkney’s success in producing hydrogen using clean energy demonstrates that it can be done widely. The islands already use hydrogen to power the vehicles, and they are Will soon be used to heat a local primary school.

Orkney now hopes to use hydrogen fuel cells to power a ship capable of carrying cargo and passengers.

“We hope the world will be first,” said Emek’s hydrogen director, John Klebsheim. “There is an ongoing race.”

– Jenny Mark contributed to this report.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that hydrogen energy was being used to run a primary school.

