Over 500 private hospitals have been recruited by the Karnataka government to treat coronavirus patients

In an order issued on June 20, the Karnataka state government enabled nearly 500 private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Hospitals are listed at Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and Ayushman Bharat- Arogya Karnataka (AB-Ark).

500 private hospitals and medical colleges will be allowed to treat COVID-19 patients, according to the state government protocol. By the way, the request came as the number of new COVID cases in Karnataka exceeded the 400 mark in 24 hours.

To date all those treated with COVID-19 have been treated in government hospitals in Karnataka. Now, 518 private hospitals have been legalized by the government to treat COVID-19. About 44 of these hospitals are located in Bengaluru. The government issued an order to this effect on June 20.

The government order states that while some patients are being treated with COVID-19 in private hospitals, they must notify BBMP and health authorities in the area compulsorily. However, SAST has held discussions on the issue of private hospital recruitment to treat coronavirus cases. About 518 hospitals have now signed MoUs with SAST.

The order says the decision came in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state that overwhelm the public health system. The Order also added conditions for treating COVID cases in government-funded private hospitals:

Referral must be made by Public Authority, Commissioner, BBMP, Director, Family and Health Care Services, DHOs, DLOs, etc. Once in the patient, the hospital will inform SAST and start treatment. The treatment protocol issued by the state government from time to time must be compulsory. Hospital costs will be paid according to the appropriate package rate for managing COVID-19. Moreover, additional packages will apply to common diseases.

In the past 24 hours, the state has witnessed a rise in new cases of COVID-19 to 416, a new high for the state. However, the government insisted that the country is on a positive track in fighting the Coronavirus.