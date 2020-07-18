Over a Million: India Joins the United States and Brazil in the Dark Coronavirus Club

India recorded a one-day record high of 9,987 and 294 deaths on June 6.Reuters

On Friday, India became the third country in the world to report more than a million new cases of coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as the infection spread more to the countryside and small cities.

Looking at India’s 1.3 billion population, experts say, a million people are relatively low – but the number will rise dramatically in the coming months as testing increases, adding to the stress of the healthcare system that has already been pushed to the brink.

The epidemic has escalated in the country in recent weeks as it has spread beyond major cities, prompting India to overtake Russia as the third most affected country last week.

The authorities imposed new closings and identified new containment areas in several states this week, including the largely rural state of Bihar in the east and the South Technology Center in Bengaluru, where cases have risen. But officials have struggled to enforce closures and keep people in their homes.

Federal Ministry of Health data showed that India recorded 34,956 new infections on Friday, bringing the total number to 100,33232, with 25,602 deaths from COVID-19. This compares to 3.6 million cases in the United States and two million cases in Brazil, countries with less than a third of India’s population.

Epidemiologists say India is probably still more famous than peaking

“In the coming months, it is imperative that we see more and more cases, and this is the natural development of any pandemic,” said Geridhar Babu, an epidemiologist at the non-profit Public Health Corporation of India.

“As we move forward, the goal should be to reduce mortality,” he said. “The main challenge that countries will face is how to rationalize the allocation of hospital beds.”

The last four months of a pandemic sweeping across India have revealed severe gaps in the country’s health care system, one of the most underfunded countries and for years lacking enough doctors or hospital beds.

Medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment care for a patient suffering from coronavirus in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Max Smart Super Specialist Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020.Courtesy: Reuters / Danish my friend

The Indian government defended a strict ban it imposed in March to contain the spread of the virus, saying it had helped keep mortality rates low and had given time to boost health care infrastructure. But public health experts say that the deficiency remains and can be severely affected in the coming months.

“As a public health measure, I do not think the closure has had a major impact. It has only delayed the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Kapil Yadav, associate professor of community medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

He said that the one million cases recorded so far could leave many cases without symptoms. “It is less than the total.”

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress Party, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete steps to contain the epidemic, as he tweeted that the number of casualties would double to two million by August 10 so quickly.

Millions of stranded migrant workers in cities due to the closure in March made long trips to their homes on foot, some of whom died on the road while others left without work or wages. Several states, including Bihar, to which many migrants have returned, have seen an increase in cases in recent weeks as closures have eased in order to save the deteriorating economy.

Babu expects that India will not witness a sharp peak and retreat. “The increases shift from one place to another, so we cannot say that there will be one peak for the entire country. In India, it will be a sustainable plateau for some time and then it will decrease.”