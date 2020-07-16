Owen Farrell returned to training with the militants this week

England captain Owen Farrell will stay in Saracens after defeating them from the Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who has been with the club throughout his career, signed a “long-term” contract, but Sarasens did not reveal his length.

Sarries will descend to the championship at the end of this season Salary cap breach.

Farrell, who won 83 caps, participated in 199 games with the North London team.

“The club means a lot to me,” Farrell said. “I have been here for a long time, and the order to move forward is great.”

Farrell has become the newest international player in England who can play with Sarries in the championship next season.

Hooker Jimmy George, supporter Mako Funipola and Elliot Daley defender have agreed to remain at Allianz Park, but England’s Maru Itoji lock has not yet decided.

“Most of the big players are in a similar situation,” Farrell added. “They will do anything to put us in the best possible position and this was certain during the difficult times this year. I am sure this will be the case as well.”

England coach Eddie Jones said he would be happy to continue selecting Saracens players for the national team despite playing at the second level.

Jones said: “Players with a proven track record in the success of the test match, will have a good idea of ​​where they are and where they should be.”

“I understand that most of the youth in Saracens move to other clubs, so they will not face the same problems as the older players.

“Without looking too luxurious, if you look at Owen Farrell it doesn’t matter which game he’s playing, I have a very good understanding of where he needs it.”

Farrell Saracens has helped win five Premier League titles and three European Champions Cups since he first appeared in 2008.

He led England for the first time in the 2018 Six Nations Championship, and also appeared four times in favor of British and Irish lions.

Muslims will resume the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, which was suspended in March due to a coronary virus pandemic, with an external match in Bristol on Saturday 15 August.