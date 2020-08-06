Pakistan: 30 wounded in a grenade attack on a Kashmir gathering in Karachi

Police officers guard the cordoned off site after, according to police, a grenade attack was carried out on a rally by supporters of the religious and political party of the Islamic Group (JI) marking the “Day of Exploitation in Kashmir” One year later, the Indian government divided Jammu and Kashmir into two government-controlled areas. FEMA took up its own concessions, in Karachi, Pakistan, on August 5, 2020. Reuters / Akhtar Soomro / File Photo

At least 30 people were injured in a grenade attack on a rally in Karachi on Wednesday, as Pakistan celebrates the first anniversary of India’s abolition of semi-autonomy for Kashmir.

An official with the provincial health department said that the wounded were taken to various hospitals, where one of them was in critical condition. “A grenade was thrown at the gathering, causing a number of casualties,” Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Maimon told Reuters.

The Sindhish Revolutionary Army claimed responsibility for the attack

The Sindhish Revolutionary Army, a separatist group that has been active in recent months, claimed responsibility for the attack. In June, four people were killed, including two soldiers, in three successive explosions claimed by the SLA.

The group wants Sindh province and its capital, Karachi, to separate from the Pakistani federation. It also announced its alliance with the Balochistan Liberation Army, an armed group fighting for greater autonomy for the Balochistan region in southwestern Pakistan.

The attack occurred while similar marches were being held across the country. The Karachi Rally, organized by the Jemaah Islamiyah, a right-wing religious party, was canceled after the attack.

Last August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped Jammu and Kashmir – the only Muslim-majority Indian state – of its special rights and divided it into two federally-administered territories.

The government said change was necessary to develop the revolution-torn region and integrate it with the rest of India, but it angered many Kashmiris as well as neighboring Pakistan.

India and Pakistan claim all of Kashmir, which they have fought twice over, and they both rule parts of it. Indian authorities deployed their forces and curb public movement on Wednesday to halt potential protests in Kashmir.