Pakistan Stock Exchange: Mulitple killed after PSX militants stormed in Karachi

Among the dead were police and security officials, according to Muhammad Azim, an official at the rescue center in Edhi, a prominent local charity service.
Azeem said that the rescue personnel and the paramilitary security forces at the site are in an ongoing process.
The video shows security and barricades outside the Karachi Stock Exchange, according to CNN’s Geo News.
Abid Ali, director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, said in a briefing to Geo News that four attackers entered the compound and started shooting, but the security forces were killed.
“There were four attackers who came from the parking lot, and they threw a grenade at the main entrance to the Kuwait Stock Exchange, and then they started shooting indiscriminately,” Ali said.
“The attackers wore a police uniform, which is like a police uniform, killed the four and is now under control.”
“We will issue a more detailed statement at the appropriate time as soon as the situation is brought under control and more details are known. At the moment the shooting has stopped and the reinforcement has begun,” she wrote.
The management of the Pakistan Stock Exchange sent a letter saying that “guards” had entered the compound and that “four terrorists” had died.
The administration informed the workers inside the building to stay on the upper floors and that “the guards will comb the complex and then let everyone leave in an organized manner.”
The Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi is the largest in the country. It is located in the financial center of the city, where all the major banks and financial services are located and where there is usually a heavy security presence.
This is a growing story.
