Pakistani cricketer Waseem Akram IPL is the largest cricket tournament in the world

Former Pakistan Leader Waseem Akram recently highlighted the differences between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistani Premier League (PSL) and stated that the money participating in India’s first domestic championship is what makes it the best in the world.

Akram also praised the Cricket Control Council of India (BCCI) for reinvesting the funds generated from IPL into first-class cricket, and according to him, this way India has managed to discover good and confident players recently.

Honor the IPL

“There is a difference now (between IPL and PSL). In the past five or six years there has been a big difference. They have raised a lot of money. IPL is the largest cricket tournament in the world,” Akram told Tanfir Ahmed. On the last Tanweer channel on YouTube.

“The team’s budget does not exceed 60-80 crowns only to buy players … the Indian currency … doubling our currency. So when profits from this kind of money are taken, the BCCI invests it in first-rate cricket.

“Most of the IPL players have their own coaches, like Praveen Amr. They have hired such kind of ex-cricket players who have gone on to become good coaches. Look at the batsmen playing with high confidence. The system is completely different,” he added.

The thirteenth edition of the league, which has been postponed due to the Corona virus pandemic in March, will be held in the UAE later this year.

Last week, IPL Chair Brig. Battle assured IANS that this year’s League would take place between September 19 and November 8, and the same thing had been reported to the franchises.