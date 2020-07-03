Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for a high-level meeting to assess the country’s security

PAK PMIBT Creativity

After a surprise visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Leh to Ladakh on Friday to review the situation on the ground amid the border confrontation between India and China, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a high-level defense meeting on Friday. The purpose of the meeting was to assess the internal and external security situation of the country.

The meeting was joined by Imran Khan, Minister of Defense Pervez Khattak, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Nadim Raza, and Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. In addition, the meeting was attended by Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Marine Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, and Director of Joint Intelligence Services, Lt. Col. Fayez Hamid.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran KhanThomas Peter Paul / Getty Images

The agency stated that after reviewing the security situation, officials pledged to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty at any cost.

“I have decided that Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence with its neighbors, but we have the will and ability to defend our people and the integrity of our lands,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.