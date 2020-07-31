Paravel bomber Gavin Sundar Gurjar looks for a medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after heartbreak in Rio

IANS photos

Over the past four months, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has been the home of the double world champion Sundar Singh Gurjar. Not only was India’s biggest archery bomber similar to training, but he also lived in the boys’ inn inside the stadium, which has been his training ground since he took up semi-athletic games in 2015.

While all the trainees at the stadium (boys and girls) returned to their homes before the closure was imposed nationwide in March, Jurgar chose to continue his training alone inside the stadium walls, famous for hosting international cricket matches.

Gurgar trains hard during the close

“Since the closure, I have been staying at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. I have not returned home nor been out of the stadium walls for four months. While I have been training alone, my friend (Ahmed) Singh Gurjar) is helping me with my diet and other assistance. I have also been in contact with My coach (Mahavir Prasad Saini G) is in a video call at the beginning and is now in the daily stadium to honor me personally. ” India (PCI).

With Tokyo Paralympic Games having more than a year now, Gurgar was happy to continue his training without interruption.

“After the disappointment in Rio 2016, my only dream was to win a medal in Tokyo 2020. Now that the games have ended for just one year, it is time to continue the process. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity” I complete my training here, which will also give me a better advantage Among my fellow competitors, “said Gore Targer, who missed the competition at the Paralympic Games in Rio 2016 due to his ineligibility to score on time.

For Gurjar, who won the Tokyo 2020 hatch at the F46 Javelin for men with the second world championship (61.22 meters) in Dubai 2019, the focus in the past two months has been on his comprehensive workout of his core – strength, technology and fitness. .

The spectacular scene during the opening ceremony of the Rio OlympicsReuters

“I used to work on my primary body. And while I was trapped in the stadium, training is the only thing I have been doing all these months. As a result, I can reach 68-70 meters now. In the past, I also achieved the Indian record of 68.42 meters in My national meeting is in Pankhula, Haryana, and I am sure I can achieve this mark at the Paralympic Games. “

India’s double handicapped gold medal champion Devendra Jagaria holds the world record of 63.97 meters at the F46 Spear Men’s event achieved at Rio 2016 games.

When asked if hot and humid conditions would be a cause for concern in Tokyo during next year’s Games, Gurgar did not seem anxious.

“While Rajasthan is experiencing one of the hottest climates in India, I am used to training in such conditions. The weather will not be a concern for me. My main focus will be to throw on that very day. My school will definitely train plans for how to do the best in the day.”

“Another, Javlin event will see strong competition with India which has some of the best archers in the world. There will also be good archers from Japan, Sri Lanka etc. I hope I will be ready to meet the challenges in Tokyo.” .