Parent Company files Chuck E. Cheese bankruptcy

Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese, parent company CEC Entertainment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, making it the last victim of the COVID-19 pandemic that crushed entertainment and leisure industries globally.

The company described the current crisis as “the most challenging” in its history and said it would use bankruptcy measures to continue talks with stakeholders and real estate owners, as well as restructuring its balance sheet.

The CEC listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $ 1 billion to $ 10 billion, according to the bankruptcy filing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

She added that US and international franchise partners as well as companies outside the United States are not part of the process.

The CEC added that Chuck e Chase and Peter Piper Pizza would continue to reopen them according to government guidelines.

As of Wednesday, 266 arcade restaurants and arcade restaurants have been reopened at Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, as the company expects to maintain ongoing operations on site throughout the chapter 11 process.

Texas-based CEC was taken by Apollo Global Management in 2014 in a $ 1.3 billion deal, including debt.

She has since sought to expand her appeal beyond children and teenagers, and to expand her alcohol offerings to adults.

Last year, the company ended its previous decision to merge with Leo Holdings, an empty check company.

As of March, CEC and its franchises operated 612 Chuck Cheese and 122 pizzeria Peter Piper locations, with locations in 47 US states and 16 foreign countries.

She said NBJ Partners is a financial advisor, while FTI Consulting is a restructuring consultant.