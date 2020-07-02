Patriot low ball contract “is not about money”

Cam Newton does not care about his bare guarantees. He does not care about money – or if he has a one-year contract that he has demonstrated with patriots, or not.

“There aren’t many things that money can’t buy. But among the top of the list of things, you’ll find respect as one of those !!” he wrote In an Instagram post. “It is not about money for me, but about respect.”

Newton’s first pick in the first draft of 2011 and Pro Bowl’s selection three times, Newton has been on the open market for a long time after the Panthers cut it in late March. He was without a team until the patriots signed it on Sunday for a one-year deal that reportedly contained only $ 550,000 in guaranteed funds. For an experienced player, his base salary of $ 1.05 million is the minimum. He can earn an additional $ 6.45 million by hitting all the incentives in his contract. Newton is out of two seasons with the injury, which led to Carolina’s separation from him.

Some players, such as Richard Sherman of the 49ers corner player, criticized how little Newton’s money was.

“How many former league players have had to sign for a minute? (Asking for a friend.) Just ridiculous.” Transcendent talent and less talented QBs get 15 / 16m per year. Disgusting. “

But Newton does not seem to mind.