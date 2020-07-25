Paw Patrol: The animation has not been canceled despite White House comments

Photo copyright

Its makers said that the “Paw Patrol” children’s program was not canceled after the White House press secretary seemed to have fallen into the rumors he had reported.

Kylie McNanny said that the animation of patrol dogs, some of which run a police station, was among the programs and games that were dismantled due to “the abolition of culture”.

But the series quickly assured fans that “you don’t have to worry.”

A number of police shows in the United States were pulled from the air after protests against the alleged police brutality.

They are watching the death of African-American George Floyd while in police custody in May. The US government has also faced criticism over the deployment of federal forces in Portland, Oregon.

What did the press secretary say?

At a press conference on Friday, Mrs. McNanny said President Donald Trump was opposed to “the abolition of culture” – a term when individuals or companies face a swift and boycotting public reaction due to abusive statements or actions – and “specifically in relation to the police.”

“We saw a few weeks ago that Paw Patrol, a police cartoon show, was canceled. The police show has been canceled, Live PD has been canceled,” she said.

It also repeated a claim – previously tweeted by former President Campaign Director Brad Parskall in early June – that Lego playmaker pulled goods under the police head.

Lego responded at the time to clarify that none of its collections had been removed from sale.

While press secretary statements about Paw Patrol and Lego products were incorrect, the TV series Cops and Live PD have been canceled in recent weeks – although both have faced controversy.

The police, which has lasted for more than three decades, has been under fire for its portrayal of the police and the ethics of how it was portrayed. The COPS-powered podcast investigated the series last year, and found that many suspects had not given their consent to appear on the program and that the program had misrepresented police in the United States.

Live PD is another American reality TV show that follows the police on patrol. The A&E network temporarily halted transmission of the series after George Floyd’s death before its cancellation in June, after reports that it filmed an accident between the police and an African American man, which led to his death.

What happens in Oregon?

Earlier this week, President Trump said he would send a “surge” of federal agents to three US cities in what he says is a crackdown on crime.

But the deployment of federal forces in Portland, Oregon, sparked controversy.

There were reports that federal officers dressed in military clothes were wandering in unmarked cars and arbitrarily arresting protesters in the city, which witnessed daily protests over the death of George Floyd.

Portland’s mayor – who, along with the Oregon governor, called on troops to leave the city – with tear gas during a demonstration on Wednesday.

Thousands of people gathered again to protest Friday night, before federal agents used tear gas to cleanse the crowd from outside the city court.