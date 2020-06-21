Pele: The 1970 FIFA World Cup-winning Brazil remains his greatest team

The country can drown with hope. It can cause their residents to forget temporarily about their daily problems. The stories of famous victories are passed down through generations.

For countries less blessed with football talent and lineage, these teams come perhaps once in a generation. For others, like Brazil who won the World Cup five times, they come regularly.

But despite the many teams that pulled the iconic yellow shirt on, a team in particular is still shining even more.

The Mexican side in Mexico in 1970 included Pele, Gerzinho, Gerson, Tostao, Revellino and Carlos Alberto, the “immortal captain” in Brazil and a goal that can be said to be the greatest goal in the history of the World Cup Finals.

This was the last goal scored in the World Cup – the fourth goal in Italy’s 4-1 victory in the final – a goal that summed up Joga Bonito (Beautifully Played) Mantra Brazil has long been synonymous with.

Nine of the ten players on the field played a goal-creating role, ending with Pele passing in the impulsive Alberto Road, who hit the ball in the bottom corner.

Dazzling Brazil

“We won the World Cup and I think in my life in sports, (this summit was) no doubt,” Pele told CNN Sport’s Don Riddell of that team in a 2016 interview.

Pele remembers thinking before Mexico 1970: “I said: Santos is a champion, and I will retire.” Then I said, “No, I’m going to the World Cup. This will be my last world cup. God gave me again the gift to play well.”

It would be fair to say his links.

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the 1970 World Cup final, and looking back at that tournament, there may be a sense of nostalgia for the past as well. The World Cup was the first to be broadcast around the world in color, making those bright yellow shirts more impressive.

It might also have been a victory for those we refer to today as “fundamentalist football.” Brazil Jojo Bonito Against the Italian catenaccio, the highly organized system and defensive mind that has defined Italian football for decades.

“When I was young, my father was definitely talking about this extraordinary team,” former goalkeeper Dida, himself the 2002 World Cup winner, recently told Don Riddell on CNN.

“A team like never before, a team that will win easily because these were the best of all the players – and among them was the creation of all the teams in the world, Pele.

“It is the number one in the world in my opinion, our strongest player ever. It has proven that, and has scored more than 1,000 goals. The 1970 team is the most powerful player in Brazil ever.”

Dida was born three years after winning the World Cup in 1970, but the stories told by his father made these players heroes as well.

Long before YouTube and broadcasting services made the most back-up leagues around the world, the 1970 World Cup was the first opportunity many have had to watch these stars on the job.

No team from the Brazilian national team played football for clubs outside their country, so the world watched in awe as these unfamiliar faces ripped their opponents.

At the heart of it all, Pele was of course.

Santos worked forward from a little deeper in the four-man front line, as coach Mario Zagallo tried to absorb a large number of Brazilian attacking talents.

“When I was in my twenties, I almost met him [Pele] But that didn’t happen, so I was disappointed, “Dida remembers his despair from meeting his hero.” But then I had the opportunity and became so emotional to embrace it, feel it, and talk to it.

“It feels extraordinary to see a idol very soon. This was a wonderful opportunity in my life.”

‘Another stage’

Dida was part of the 2002 Brazil World Cup-winning team, another team that many considered to be among the greatest players on the world stage.

The attacking trio of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho is one of the most feared players in history, but for Dida there will be no match for the 1970 team.

“They were above all, another level,” he says. “I know football has changed but they will definitely win the same conditions today and will score Pele.

“It definitely ranks first [in Brazil’s greatest teams]. They will do things easily and calmly. It wasn’t that the opponents were weak, but the talent the team had to improvise on was impressive. “

There have been great Brazilian teams since then. South America won two more cups, not less, but for many Brazilians, this aspect of 1970 continued to hold a place in the heart higher than the rest.

It was one of those individual teams of the generation – even for a country blessed with soccer talents like Brazil – that had even had praise for the opposition.

“I told myself before the match that it was made of leather and bones like everyone else,” said Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnic after Pele. “But I was wrong.”