Pence criticizes Como for the “bad decisions” that caused the deaths of the COVID-19 outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence tore Governor Andrew Como’s response to the coronary pandemic on Monday, claiming that his “bad decisions” were a factor in the massive empire’s outbreak and 32,000 deaths.

“Our hearts are saddened by the fact that one in every five Americans who went missing in the Corona virus pandemic were lost in New York State, and some of it was due to the poor decisions of the state and Governor Como, Pence Laura Ingraham told Fox News.

The criticism came after Como’s proposal earlier on Monday to MSNBC that the country needed to “be reassigned” at the “summit”, indicating the need to replace the Trump administration in November.

“We see health experts, John Hopkins and others say the nation has to control itself. We need to reset. Como said, but the reset must start from the top.”

“We have confusion, we have chaos, we have no operations, and I think it should start with the president of the United States.”

“He has to stand up and say what he didn’t say six months ago: He must tell the American people that COVID is serious, and we cannot deny it, it’s not political.”

But Pence noted that Como was previously full of praise for Trump’s response to the epidemic – even at some point he described it as “exceptional.”

“I liked it better when he said that President Trump’s leadership in the epidemic was, in his words,“ exceptional, ”Dr. Ingraham told, referring to the military hospital ship that federalists sent to Big Apple to help treat the injured.

“I cannot be more proud of the support we have provided to the people of New York,” Pence said. “I think New Yorkers know that health care workers know this, and families know that.”

As of Tuesday, the virus had killed 32,719 New Yorkers and infected 414,643 others, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Como and his health officials faced intense scrutiny of home nursing deaths during the epidemic, sparking an investigation by state lawmakers who described the deaths as “prevalent and horrific.”

Trump and Komo had a love affair – hate during the height of the crisis in March and April – and hit each other at daily press conferences with their distinct enthusiasm.