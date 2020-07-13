Pennsylvania police check a video of a policeman kneeling on the man’s neck

Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania, are investigating videos that appear to show an officer from the department kneeling on the neck of a man during his arrest on Saturday night.

The snapshot, released by a passer-by and shared on Facebook by the Black Lives Matter group to the Lehigh Valley, shows three officers controlling the man outside the sanctuary of the Sacred Heart at St. Luke’s Hospital.

An officer appears in a 26-second clip that uses his elbow to restrain the man before putting his knee on his neck, a maneuver that recalls who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a statement announcing the investigation, Allentown police said the man who appeared in the video was seen by amazed policemen and vomiting outside the hospital emergency room.

The police said that the officers, who were in the hospital because of an unrelated matter, tried to interact with the man, but he screamed and spat on them.

The police statement said the man was “not compliant, which required the officers to restrict him.”

It is unclear how long the police officer rode on his neck.

The ministry recently released a policy of using force in response to the murder of George Floyd, who is involved in the police, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for about 8 minutes.

Allentown Police Department policy prohibits neck and choking restrictions and says officers should only use the amount of force needed to control the situation.

The accident sparked a rally outside Allentown Police Station later Saturday night, which was organized by the group that posted the video to Facebook.

Police said the man was treated in hospital and released after the accident.

With mail wires