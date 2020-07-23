“People” do not distinguish between the Chinese and other Asians

Joe Biden claimed that the average American did not distinguish between Chinese and other Asians, in an attempt to criticize President Trump for blaming China for the coronavirus outbreak.
“See what he’s doing now. He blames everything on China.” He blames everything on the Chinese, “the former vice president said during a hypothetical crackdown on Wednesday with the International Service Employees Union.
“People do not distinguish, as you well know, from South Korea and someone from Beijing,” he added. “They do not recognize, he is Asian. He uses it as a ship.”
Trump Retweeted a video From Biden’s comments Thursday morning.
Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate, was referring to Trump’s use of the phrases “China virus” or “Wuhan virus” to refer to the epidemic.
He accused Trump of being “racist” of the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, and their national origin, from where they are.
Biden said: “No current president has ever done this.” “Never, ever, never. No Republican did. No Democratic President. We had racists, and they existed. They tried to get an elected president. He was the first that he had.”
On Wednesday, Trump responded to Biden’s comments at a White House news conference.
“I have done things that no one else did – and I said it, and I say it publicly, and not a lot of people are skeptical about it: I have done more than anyone else for black Americans, except for Abraham Lincoln. The president said:” No one was close. “
Biden was highly criticized for noting that Trump was the first racist president.
