Peter Green dies: Mick Fleetwood leads in honor of “My Best Friend”

Photo copyright

Stock clash Comment on the photo

Early selection of Fleetwood Mac (L-R): Peter Green, John McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Mick Fleetwood and Danny Kirwan





Mick Fleetwood led the tribute to his “dear friend” and co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, Peter Green.

Fleetwood said, “They trained a hell of a musical path that many people enjoyed.”

Steve Nicks, who joined the squad five years after Greene’s resignation amid conflicts with his mental health, said her greatest regret was not sharing it on stage.

His family said on Saturday that Green, 73, had died peacefully while sleeping.

Fleetwood said: “For me, every former and current member of Fleetwood Mac, the loss of Peter Green is enormous.

“No one has ever walked into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and for the fact that music must shine bright and always be connected with relentless passion.”

The 73-year-old added: “Peter, I will miss you, but rest until your music lives on. Thank you for asking me to be a drummer since those years. We did a good job and hell trained the musical path to enjoy so much.

“God’s speed is yours, my dear friend.”

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Peter Green performed a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2004





Blues Rock Green guitarist from Bethnal Green in East London formed Fleetwood Mac with Drummer Fleetwood, bass guitarist John McVeigh and guitarist Jeremy Spencer in 1967.

The instantly recognizable musical track was written Albatros, which remains the only number one hit for the band, as well as two other early hits, Black Magic Woman and Oh Well. Under the direction of Green they produced their first three albums.

Green left the band after a recent performance in 1970 as he was suffering from mental health. He was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in hospital in the mid-1970s.

Singer Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac with then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham in 1975 and the band became one of the most successful teams in the world.

“I regret hearing the news of Peter Green’s death. I deeply regret that I have never shared the theater with him. I always hoped in my heart that this would happen,” she said.

“When I first listened to all of the Fleetwood Mac recordings, I was very impressed with the guitar playing. That was one of the reasons I was so excited about joining the band.

“His legacy will forever remain in the history books of Rock n Roll. It was at the beginning, Peter Fleetwood Mac Peter and I thank you, Peter Green, for that. It changed our lives.”

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham, Kristen McVeigh, John McVeigh in 1975





David Coverdale, the lead singer of Whitesnake, is among other musicians to honor the “truly beloved and admired” artist.

In a tweetHe said: “I supported the original Fleetwood Mac at the Redcar Jazz Club when I was in a local band … He was a singer, guitar player and composer. I know who I’m going to listen to today. RIP”

Guitarist at Mumford and Sons Winston Marshall Tweet: “RIP Peter Green. #GAT. The Man of the World, well, Albatross, needs your love so much. Some of my favorite songs and shows of all time. Thank you for the music.”

Actor David Morrissey praised Green’s “wonderful spiritual voice”, while Geiser Butler of “Black Sabbath” described Green as “one of the great.” Scottish musician Meadg Uri tweeted: “One of the great ones is gone. She taught me well.”

Singer and songwriter Kat Stevens, now known as Youssef Islam, tweeted: “God bless Peter Green, the unspeakable, anonymous hero of musical integrity, innovation and spirit. When I heard that he left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to get a real life and donate his wealth to charity, he became A model for me. “

Peter Green was one of the greatest guitarists Britain has ever produced. The ever-changing Riffs and long-haul improvisations made him Fleetwood Mac one of the most exciting live bands for the Blues burst in the 1960s.

He first picked up a manual guitar at the age of ten, and like many of his peers, he began to devour vinyl that flows into the UK from the United States. Greats lesson – Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy and BB King – combine their tense quirky gameplay with the sparkling shaking of Hank Marvin.

But he actually began his career as a musician, until a meeting with Eric Clapton convinced him to give up the instrument.

“I decided to return to the main guitar after seeing him with Bluesbreakers. He had Les Paul and his fingers were great. The man knows how to do a little evil, I think.”

Later, he had an seemingly impossible mission to take over from Clapton in Bluesbreakers from John Mayal. The fans were not convinced at first, but after a handful of incendiary performances, he won, winning the title “Green God”.

Read more here.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked green 58th on all time list 100 greatest guitaristsDescribing it as “Britain’s most advanced guitar player” is at its height.

He was among the group’s eight members – along with Fleetwood, Nicks, Buckingham, Spencer, McVie, Christine McVie and Danny Kirwan – who were inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

The news of his death comes days after Fleetwood Mac announced that they would release Retirement fund group Document the first years of the group between 1969 and 1974.

Green married Jane Samuels in January 1978. They separated in 1979 with a daughter.