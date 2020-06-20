PGA Tour Nick Watney withdrew from the championship after a positive test for Covid-19

Watney, 39, withdrew from the RBC Heritage Championship in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Friday before the second round.

Watney was negative for the virus when he arrived at the event, but was tested again on Friday after saying that he had symptoms that matched the disease, According to the PGA Tour

The organization said he had traveled in particular to the championship, which started on Thursday, and was not on board the charter flight offered by the PGA Tour.

“Nick will receive full PGA Tour support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines,” BGA Tour said in a statement.