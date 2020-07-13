Philadelphia Eagles punishes de San Jackson for an anti-Semitic statement

Eagles said in a statement: “Today, we punished DeSean for his harmful behavior of the team, before these consequences and apologized.” Post to Twitter.

The Eagles did not explain what the word “punished” means. Jackson was not immediately available to comment.

Last weekend, Jackson was met with heavy criticism after publishing a quote, falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying that blacks were “the real children of Israel”, and that white Americans would be afraid when they knew they were “being mistreated, discriminated and executed”.

According to Snopes.com, the clip is often quoted by those who argue that Hitler was not racist.