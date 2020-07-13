Philadelphia Eagles punishes de San Jackson for an anti-Semitic statement
By Emet / July 13, 2020
Eagles said in a statement: “Today, we punished DeSean for his harmful behavior of the team, before these consequences and apologized.” Post to Twitter.

The Eagles did not explain what the word “punished” means. Jackson was not immediately available to comment.

Last weekend, Jackson was met with heavy criticism after publishing a quote, falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying that blacks were “the real children of Israel”, and that white Americans would be afraid when they knew they were “being mistreated, discriminated and executed”.

According to Snopes.com, the clip is often quoted by those who argue that Hitler was not racist.

Jackson later I apologize for the post Saying, “I just want to first make an apology on my behalf and for what I stand for, because you know, I am a fair person and I never want to drop any race or anyone. I realize what this passage was saying.”

“Hitler has caused as terrible pain for the Jewish people as the suffering of African Americans. We must be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake in spreading this and I really apologize for its publication and apologize for any harm I caused.”

“The team has had a number of constructive conversations during the past few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization and community leaders. This has led us to the point where we have reached and is ready to take the next steps,” according to the team statement.

“We have discussed a specific plan for how he cures to move forward. He understands that in order to stay on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with deeds. He encouraged us with his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to do.”

