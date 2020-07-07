Players who have the most proven during the NFL 2020 season

The first of a five-part series – Tri-Giants of the Memo.

In normal years – that’s not it – many players arrive at the training camp in good shape, feel good and announce that they have lowered their body fat, increased their strength and are in the best condition of their lives.

Sometimes this is actually true.

The impact of the yo-yo is not what the teams need from their best players, it is a strong season followed by less, and the level of back and forth performance keeps staff and fans trained to guess. Once a young player enters the league a few years, expectations are expected. Sometimes it is almost impossible to know what a particular player is, with high scores in one year, in landfills the next day.

Each season is not created equal for all players. Here are the three giants who got the most proof in 2020.

Lorenzo Carter

If what you see is what you get, the Giants haven’t seen enough and haven’t yet got enough of Carter. He is one of those players that you will take each time if asked to choose a team coming from the bus. It is (6 feet – 5) tall, long-armed and built up to 250 lbs. It is, they say, the part appears. His production is not suitable for his body.

In 30 games spanning two seasons, Carter has 8.5 bags, 82 totals, and one Forced Failure. He had 109 more shots in 2019 than his junior year, but he managed to increase his bag total by just half a bag. Carter is far from a bad player, and he often does something that makes you think that more of these good things are definitely coming. The Giants brought him out of Georgia in the third round in 2018, and after two years of development, it is time for Carter to thrive, work in a new defense system and hope that he feels the urgent need to persuade a new group of coaches.

Gabriel Peppers

This inclusion might surprise those who think they know what they have in Peppers, and enter their fourth season in the National Football League and second with the Giants after two years with Browns. It was a pre-selection in the first round and reached Odell Beckham Jr. trading. , Which makes him something of a noticeable man, as far as dating his rise or fall. The Giants insisted that he be included in the mega deal with Cleveland, and a year after everything collapsed, there is no specific way to determine whether Peppers is part of the solution in defense or simply a suitable writer but not a teammate.

Peppers graduated with Browns in 2018 higher than he did with the Giants last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he missed his last five games with a broken back. The pugnacious behavior necessary for a fairly adequate defense has brought strength against flight. Giants chose their option for the fifth year, but that didn’t guarantee a comeback in 2021. With Xavier McKinney added to the draft, Peppers should be able to play a more specific, robust safety role that fits well with his skill set.

Will Hernandez

This big man did not miss the surprise in the left guard in two seasons and is believed to have been a key player in the offensive line. However, his second season did not include the move the giants expected. His overall PFF score slipped from 67.2 as a beginner to 58.4 last year. Most worrisome is its low effectiveness in blocking fast. His confession, with regard to reading defensive fronts and picking up his missions, did not improve enough and at times seemed to retract.

Perhaps the new attack line coach Mark Colombo will get more Hernandez. It will help him if the situation stabilizes in the center. Hernandez has the right attitude and seriously takes up his job as a midfielder protector. It hurts him when things go wrong and he is always responsible for his efforts, good and bad. This is a huge year for him. It is assumed to be part of the offensive rebuilding line. Is he a rising player?