Police are looking at $ 1 million in pensions for the families of the judges who were killed by COVID-19

Albany – State lawmakers are studying legislation this week that will provide generous pension benefits for family members of a judge in Brooklyn who died of coronavirus.

One bill would allow Rickly Dear – the widow of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Noach Dear, who surrendered to the virus on April 17 at age 66 – to submit a retirement application with New York State and a local employee retirement system on behalf of her husband.

She will then be eligible to receive $ 1.06 million in pension funds, if the bill passes the bill and gets its signature by Governor Andrew Como. Without it you will only get death benefit.

Dear as Medwood and Portions of Borough Park and Pensonhurst as a member of the New York City Council from 1983 to 2001, he was elected to the Brooklyn Supreme Court in 2015.

Lawmakers have made it practice over the years to pass separate legislation for judges upon their death in office before retirement so that family members can reduce the pension of the deceased person.

The state law that was approved in the first decade of the 21st century allows police beneficiaries, firefighters, and teachers to compensate the pension of the deceased from their loved ones – but excluded family members from the judges, who instead owed debts of much smaller benefits.

“Dear Judge, practically devoted his full life to public service, was known to be a fierce protector of consumer rights as a legal in Kings County, and he almost certainly contracted COVID-19 while working in the Brooklyn High Court, which was recognized and written a bill sponsoring Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) and Simcha Eisenstein Association (D-Brooklyn) as a hot spot for disease.

“Within hours of his transfer to the hospital, he was placed on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma, which made it impossible to take the necessary steps to financially protect his family by retiring from office. Under these circumstances, it would be extremely unfair to punish the family of the judge, dear. Because he was unable to sign his pension papers in the weeks leading up to his death. “

Another bill, sponsored by state Senator Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn) and the Rodney Bayshot Association (D-Brooklyn), will provide a pension of $ 1.26 million. Joel Louise Pines, The daughter of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Johnny Lee Pines.

Association member Michael Montesano (R-Nassau) asked if now was the time to approve pension bills, as the country faced huge revenue losses due to the coronavirus.

Pointing out possible cuts, Long Island lawmaker said, “Why should he be treated differently than anyone else, especially at a time when we are facing deficits … we are facing cuts in schools, health care, and helping local governments and businesses on the road.” Discussed over the past several months.

Allies of the Des Paines family defended the measure.

“Judges Johnny Lee Pines and Noash Dair served in New York State and died of COVID-19 during their public service, and they almost certainly contracted in their workplace. Eichenstein said, when the Legislative Council passed the protection two decades ago to public officials who died before retirement, it was not Elimination included.

The bill passed several assembly committees late last week, and is expected to move to the ground this week to vote on it. There is also an accompanying bill in the state Senate on the commission.

“This is an appropriate and standard measure to protect the families of public officials, consistent with what the legislature has done in the past when public officials die before retirement.”

A spokesman for state governor Andrew Como said their office would review the bills.