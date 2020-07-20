Police close crowded Barcelona beach amid escalating viruses

Barcelona, ​​Spain – Police in Barcelona closed access to a large area of ​​the city’s beaches on Saturday after many sunbathers ignored the authorities ’request to stay at home amid a new wave of high coronavirus infection.

The police prevented more people from entering the beach and used loudspeakers to recommend dispersing crowds already on the sand because they were too packed and could increase the risk of infection.

Barcelona and other regions of the northeastern region of Catalonia in Spain have witnessed the largest outbreaks of the disease in the country since the European country ended a three-month strict closure nationwide and succeeded in curbing the spread of a brutal outbreak that killed more than 28,400 people.

On Saturday, the Catalan health authorities reported more than 1,200 new cases.

New outbreaks have forced regional officials to ban gatherings of more than 10 people in the city, a decree that came into effect on Saturday. They also strongly recommend that Barcelona and neighboring municipalities leave the house only for the necessary work or tasks.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Ella urged Barcelona residents to follow the instructions issued by the regional Catalan authorities.

The mandatory use of face masks is spreading rapidly across Spain as officials grapple with more than 180 active outbreaks, mostly in Catalonia and the neighboring Aragon region.

Overall, Europe has seen more than 199,000 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the actual number of the epidemic is higher because of limited tests and other reasons.