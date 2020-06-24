Pope Francis writes a support letter to Alex Zanardi after a terrible accident

The 53-year-old Zanardi, whose legs were amputated after a car accident nearly 20 years ago, lost control of his hand bike while competing in a relay in Tuscany, Italy.
In the handwritten letter published by the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Pope Francis praised Zanardi for living well and for giving “a lesson in humanity”.
“Thank you for giving you power to those who lost it. In this painful moment, I am close to you, I pray for you and your family. May God bless you and your lady.”
After the accident, Zanardi was airlifted to the Santa Maria il Scott Hospital in Siena where he underwent three hours of emergency neurosurgery with head injuries.
The hospital said the Italian’s condition remained “stable” after his fifth night since the crash.
“The patient is always anesthetized, alerted, and ventilated mechanically, and the diagnosis remains confidential,” the statement said.
Zanardi’s son, Niccolo, posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of what appeared to be his adherence to his father’s hands.
You may also like
Neil Hart, CEO of Burnley FC, says the slogan “White Lives Matter” was “inciting racial hatred”
Marta’s emotional speech at the World Cup echoed more than one year
The FBI says Bubba Wallace is not a target for hate crime
American Open champion Bianca Andresco wants to overturn Serena
The Premier League: Burnley condemns the “White Lives Matter” banner, but social media comments indicate that football fans are still making the mistake