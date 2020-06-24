Pope Francis writes a support letter to Alex Zanardi after a terrible accident

The 53-year-old Zanardi, whose legs were amputated after a car accident nearly 20 years ago, lost control of his hand bike while competing in a relay in Tuscany, Italy.

In the handwritten letter published by the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Pope Francis praised Zanardi for living well and for giving “a lesson in humanity”.

“Your story is an example of how to start again after a sudden pause. Through sport, you have demonstrated how life lives as heroes, making disability a lesson in humanity.” Wrote

“Thank you for giving you power to those who lost it. In this painful moment, I am close to you, I pray for you and your family. May God bless you and your lady.”