Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler booed while addressing the protesters

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler faced a barrage of booing as he addressed protesters in black lives amid turmoil in his city Wednesday night.

Cheers from “Tear Gas Teddy” and “Do Your Job!” He also heard the mayor make his way to the steps of the justice center in Multnomah County to speak to about 2,000 people, according to The video has been published On social media and local outlets.

Wheeler said to the crowd: “I stand with you.”

Federal officers demanded that they leave the city, describing their presence as an “unconstitutional occupation,” he added To the local port KATU-TV.

Camouflaged clothing agents from the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies were deployed to Portland last week to protect antiquities and federal buildings after nearly two months of protests over police brutality and racism.

The agents were accused of using excessive force to restrain the demonstrators and detain people without a possible reason.

“The tactics used by federal officers are abhorrent,” Wheeler said.

After these comments, he took questions from the crowd, including a question about whether he would commit to canceling the Portland Police Office.

His refusal to do so was not well done, which sparked a wave of booing from the crowd.

The questions then moved back to the federal units, where someone asked if there was anything that could be done locally or statewide to stop them, KGW-TV reported.

Wheeler said: “I think what we’re doing tonight is actually the best thing we can do now … Be here, be heard, be united and be clear.”

“We did not want them, we did not ask them, they were not trained in what they are being asked to do. We want them to leave.”

One of the demonstrators encouraged Wheeler to stay overnight to witness the federal response.

“The reason I am here tonight is to stand with you,” said the mayor. “So if they fired tear gas against you, they would fire tear gas against me.”

On the wall behind him appeared a list of protesters’ demands, including calls to force the federalists out, the free imprisoned protesters, the police budget cuts and: “You, Ted Wheeler, you need to resign.”