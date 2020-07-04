Portugal criticizes the UK’s decision to exclude it from the quarantine list as “ridiculous”

Augusto Santos Silva, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, said that Portugal was “very disappointed” to be excluded from the list of countries from which travelers will be exempt from spending two weeks in isolation after arriving in England.
“We are very disappointed by this decision taken by the British authorities. We think it is a meaningless and unfair decision. It is ridiculous,” Santos Silva told BBC Radio 4 on Friday.
“The UK has seven times more cases related to Covid-19 than Portugal, so we think this is not the way it treats allies and friends.”
Although he admitted that Portugal had experienced some “specific outbreaks” of Covid 19 in Lisbon, the minister stressed that destinations that are popular with British tourists – such as Algarve – are not hotspots for coronaviruses.
Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, said the Algarve is a safe place to spend this summer’s vacation.
According to UK government data, about 2.5 million Britons traveled to Portugal last year.
Isabella Tigera and Milna Veselinovich of CNN contributed to the reporting.
You may also like
England opens travel with 59 countries – but not the United States
Russian billionaire wants to buy some controversial American sculptures
Cracks in the relationship between Trump and Europe turn into a hiatus
An international agency has warned that hundreds of thousands may die from the Coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean
Saroj Khan, the choreographer behind hundreds of Bollywood songs, passed away at the age of 71