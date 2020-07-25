Pourakarmika Suvidha cabin was obtained at 10 times the cost shocking citizens. BBMP is on the verge of another scam

Twitter

A week ago, the BBMP Suvidha Cabins’ initiative for sanitation workers under the high cost scanner for their production.

As the epidemic worsens in Bengaluru, BBMP problems only increase as they are received from citizens, government and the court alike due to allegations of corruption and poor performance. BBMP is now planning to build 250 Suvidha cabins around Bengaluru.

Sofeda Cabins: What?

Last month, the government opened Suvidha cabins for pourakarmikas or sanitation workers. These Suvidha cabins are designed to be used as dressing rooms and toilets throughout the city for sanitation workers and their comfort.

The idea behind these cabins is exactly the type of development we need in protecting those doing the toughest business in the city. Moreover, this will significantly improve their working conditions. Last month, Representative CM Ashwathnarayan opened Suvidha’s booth in Jaipur. It was announced that each unit would be purchased for Rs 5.5.

BBMPCOMM on Twitter

However, it was reported that the cost was set at Rs 8, according to the Bangalore Mirror. Dimension for one unit is 20 liters x 8 watts x 8.6 hours each. Each of these 250 cabins is designed to contain toilets, changing room, charging points, first aid kits, fans, etc. While the initiative is welcome, and cannot be discussed as the wrong step, what matters to citizens is the cost to which it goes.

Cost discussion in Suvidha cabins

The cost of these cabins will be spent by BBMP in Bengaluru, and citizens are concerned about the reported costs. It raised many concerns after the BIEC disaster that cost nearly BBMP 24 crore a month if it had not appeared in public.

Now, citizens wonder if the well-intentioned Suvidha cabin will go the same way. A point worth noting is that in sites like India mart, an empty metal container can be obtained at a price of Rs 80,000 per unit. Of course, this is without toilets and other amenities, for a 30 ton container. For a 40-foot container, its price ranges between 1.2 and 1.5 liras.

indiamart.com

Former BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar had previously insisted that this was necessary. Since then the leadership has changed. However, citizens are now asking why Poracherica did not receive basics like PPE kits or protection while they were ordering during the epidemic. To date, 4 pourakarmikas have died due to the virus in the city.

IBTimes contacted BBMP for comment, awaiting their response.