Power Star: Nikhil Siddhartha trailer announced indirectly in Ram Gopal Varma, dubbed “Dog Barking”

Minutes after the release of the Power Star movie, Nikhil Siddhartha indirectly digs director Ram Gopal Pharma. The young actor went to compare the director with a barking dog.

Ram Gopal Pharma is best known for its Twitter voice against Pawan Kalyan and Shirangevi. Time and again, it has upset the masses of the huge family, which has wandered on several occasions. The director released the long-awaited trailer for his controversial film Power Star on his YouTube channel at 11:00 am on July 22. The 4.03-minute movie show, which pokes fun at Pawan Kalyan, left his fans face.

Some of the young actors, who grew up watching Pawan Kalyan’s films, are fans of the powerful superstar and Nikhil Siddhartha is among. While most of these stars remained silent, Nikhil was furious to watch the trailer for the upcoming RGV movie Power Star and took to his Twitter page to hit the director.

In a veiled attack, Nikhil Siddhartha wrote in Telugu, “Shakramam nee Chuse Koca Kantha Morigina .. Maha Shikaram Thala Thebee Chowdhadho … Miku Ardem Ayinde Ja … The dog barks at the mountain, and the latter never runs his head. Do you understand that? )

Pawan Kalyan’s fans admired the veiled Nikhil Siddhartha attack. He proudly reposted his posts, posted his comment via funny memes and made it popular on social media. On the other hand, some other movie pioneers are annoyed by the actor and question his silence during the release of the controversial Ram Gopal Pharma Lakshmi NTR, which targeted Chandrababu Nadu.

The Power Star movie screening starts with a Pawan Lookalike watch assembly results. He is concerned about his party’s poor performance, and has been seen as a heated debate with some leaders. The video ends with a stylish introduction of Ram Gopal Pharma with a vodka bottle. The trailer raised the curiosity bar and expectations from the movie more.