Power Star Trailer Leaked: Ram Gopal Pharma Confirms Returning Money To People, Who Payed To Watch It

It is similar to Pawan Kalyan in Power StarTwitter

The Power Star trailer was leaked hours before its official release. Ram Gopal Pharma suspects that this was done by his office staff and confirms the return of the money to the people who paid to see it.

Power Star is a controversial film based on the life of the actor who turned politician Pawan Kalyan. RGV has already revealed several shots from the movie providing a glimpse into a different role in the movie. There is a lot of curiosity about this click, as many early viewers await its online release. But the fans of Jana Sina’s party chief are angry with him and condemn his behavior by insulting their favorite hero.

Ram Gopal Pharma announced the launch of the Power Star trailer at 11:00 am on July 22. In an attempt to capitalize on the hype, the director decided to break the tradition that made viewers pay 25 rupees to watch the trailer. Many people in the filmmaking were eager to know if the audience was really going to push and watch the promotional video.

RGV Power Star stillTwitter

Hours before its official launch, however, Ram Gopal Pharma took to Twitter to reveal the leak of a Power Star trailer. “The POWER STAR track that was supposed to be released at 11 am today leaked … We suspect that it is the work of one of our office employees … We bear the full responsibility and all the people who paid the price of their money trailer will be returned ASAP.”

Ram Gopal Varma has announced that it will launch a Power Star trailer on YouTube and everyone can watch it for free. He tweeted: “Since the trailer has already been leaked, we have no choice but to officially release the YouTube version of the hiring that will be made within about an hour … and I repeat that all of the people who paid for the trailer will get their money back as quickly as possible.”